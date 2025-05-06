FG Communities Completes Manufactured Housing Acquisition in Statesville

Acquisition adds to footprint in fast-growing Charlotte Region

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Statesville, North Carolina.

Residents of the park can enjoy nearby Lake Norman, the largest lake in North Carolina. The lake has over 520 miles of shoreline and is known for outdoor recreation including boating, fishing, hiking, and biking. The Lake Norman area has experienced rapid expansion, with the population of some lake communities increasing more than 50% over the last decade. Directly south of Lake Norman is Charlotte, a fast-growing Sunbelt city, and the second largest financial hub in the U.S. – home to Bank of America and Truist, and the east coast headquarters of Wells Fargo.

Growth in the area has led to rising real estate prices. The Statesville manufactured housing community provides an affordable housing option for our residents.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “The Charlotte region has seen tremendous growth over the past several years. We believe this growth will continue and that our manufactured housing communities in the area will benefit from this growth.”

About FG® Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 45 manufactured housing communities with over 1,800 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

