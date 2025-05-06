Travel Advisory: Weekday Closures of School Street in Lincoln Begin May 19

RHODE ISLAND, May 6 - As part of ongoing improvements to School Street in Lincoln, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close School Street, from Old River Road (Route 126) to Main Street in Albion, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. effective Monday morning, May 19.

During these daytime closures, water and sewer lines will be replaced, existing sidewalks and curbing will be brought into Americans with Disabilities (ADA) compliance, and the road will be repaved. Local traffic will be permitted.

During the closure times, signed detours will be in place for through traffic between Mendon Road (Route 122) and Old River Road. They will remain in place through the end of the year. The suggested detours for School Street include:

• From Old River Road Northbound Toward Albion: Use Old River Road to Main Street to Mendon Road to Albion Road to return to School Street.

• From Old River Road South Toward Albion: Use Old River Road to George Washington Highway (Route 116) to Mendon Road to Albion Road to return to School Street.

• From Albion Road toward Old River Road: Use Mendon Road and follow the detour through Manville or the detour via George Washington Highway.

RIDOT has been in close coordination with the Town of Lincoln to coordinate their utility work with RIDOT's sidewalk and paving project.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The School Street Improvement Project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.