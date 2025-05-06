MDC offers free Macro Nature Photography class May 17 in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fascinating details in nature can be captured with close-up photos. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free macrophotography class from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

The first emerging flowers and insects of spring offer good photography opportunities. Participants in this class will learn how to use cameras with macro settings and cell phone cameras to take macro photographs. The class will start with instructions in settings and techniques in a classroom setting. Then participants will head outdoors and practice photography on nature finds along the Burr Oak Woods trails. Participants will need to bring their own cameras or phones. MDC will provide clip-on magnifying lenses for phone cameras to use during the session.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information and to register for the class, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206808.

The macrophotography class is part of MDC’s Nature Rx series, encouraging people to step away from their busy daily lives and immerse themselves in nature. Spending time outdoors can reduce stress, improve sleep, and more.

Questions on the program may be directed to lisa.richter@mdc.mo.gov. For more free events and classes, subscribe to MDC’s email or text lists at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.