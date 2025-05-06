Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Honors 68 Police Officers Who Sacrificed Their Lives in Service to Their Fellow New Yorkers

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul honored the lives of 68 police officers from 11 departments who were remembered at the New York State Police Officers Memorial at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. The names of the fallen law enforcement personnel who sacrificed their lives in service to their fellow New Yorkers have been added to the memorial, which now includes the names of 1,908 police officers from 155 agencies across the State, and six federal agencies. The Governor also issued a proclamation designating May 6 as Police Memorial Day and directed State landmarks to be illuminated blue tonight in recognition of the service and sacrifice of police officers across the State.

Commissioner I come every single year. [Coughs] Anybody else have allergy problems? Okay, you'll understand. I'm not sick, I just have allergies.

I come every single year because as the leader of this great state, I feel it is my moral responsibility to look into the faces of those who are suffering, who have endured incalculable loss of a loved one.

Something they knew was a possibility but had prayed would never happen. I come here just with a humble heart to say thank you on behalf of 20 million grateful New Yorkers who will always have your back, and I will make sure that words like “Defund the Police” and the lack of respect that they had to endure for far too long, is forever banished in our state. You never deserved that, and you never will again.

So Commissioner Rosado, it's an honor to come here. I want to thank all of the commissioners who are here, in particular, superintendent James of the State Police as well, and all of the faith leaders who reminded us of the presence of Gods in our lives.

We just have so many questions. Why? Why him? Why her? Why did God take them? And you are the ones who are God's voice on Earth who help us heal in these difficult times. To all my partners in state and local government. Comptroller Tom DiNapoli always attends as well and makes sure that he shows the respect that is due all of you and our elected leaders.

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato, thank you for your very generous words. And also Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton for your personal attention to a family that endured the unthinkable.

I always come with these wonderfully prepared remarks, but I rarely use them because I have to speak to you as a parent and a spouse. And I presume most of you fit that definition, perhaps siblings, children – you're in a place you never hoped you'd find yourselves. And when we leave here on a warmer day, I hope to go out and take some comfort in the beautiful, beautiful memorial that is dedicated to all those who went before – 1,908 names on that wall. But know that this is your place. This is your place of remembrance. Hopefully to find just that little bit of peace that you're craving at this time. The numbers on the wall, the names on the wall, mean everything to families, but to us, they represent real people.

People who walked this Earth. People who perhaps and very likely, were raised in a household by parents. Who instilled in them a sense of patriotism, love of country, love of community and service. And while you may have been anxious when they decided to go to the academy and you felt you had to let go – I as a mom know they were always your baby. You never lose that sense of connection to your child no matter how old they are.

And I thank you for being the parents and the families that supported them, because every family can do this. The opportunity is there – but so few, as you heard earlier, answer that call to serve. And I am trying hard to recruit people. Let them know there's nobility in this – above all professions – to go running into a profession, a career, public service.

Where you literally put your own life at risk every day, whether you're a police officer or a firefighter, anyone can do that. It's available. But so few say yes. So I'm convinced something happens at the kitchen table and how you raise your children instilled in them this sense of obligation to others, and that is powerful.

And those we lost who had their own children. I know that lives within them as well. Never lose sight of that – that legacy endures in that child as well. And to those who are the spouses – you lost your husband, you lost your wife, something about them drew you to them. Could have dated anybody. Could have married anybody, right?

But you chose that individual because you saw something special in them. You saw that outwardness, that willingness to serve others, and maybe you had hoped they went into a safer profession. Because you are the one at home at night wondering, “Is it going to be another night of overtime?” You hear the sirens go by praying for their wellbeing, praying for their friends.

That has been a journey that you've been on together because of love, but it's not one you do necessarily ask for, and you've had to carry that burden. And now even more than ever before, that is a burden on your heart for the rest of your life, but you still did it.

And of all the parents and the families and siblings and the colleagues. Those who are looking at the empty locker or the empty seat in the squad car – you showed up. You showed up here today. Because I know as a human being with all of our frailties, it would've been a lot better to say, “I just can't do it. I need to stay in bed today and put the pillow over my head. Because I don't want to be reminded. I don't want this – the sores to be opened up again. I'm trying to heal.”

But because you love someone so much and they say that grief is the price we pay for love and you are certainly grieving, but that love is overwhelming. It brought you here today to say – I'm standing up on behalf of my loved one because they were heroes and they would've done it for me.

And take pride in that. Take pride in that – how special your loved one was and still is in your memories forever. I can't take the pain away. I can't – not a single word can I deliver from this podium rails – I would do it over and over and over and over – but for me as your Governor, who feels pain and empathy deeply, because that's how I was raised. I just want you to feel the collective hug and love of everyone in this state because you are the reason. Your family, your loved one, your sacrifice was the reason we sleep better at night. And to all of you who are in uniform – we don't go to bed worried about our safety ever, ever, ever, because of you.

And most important to me, as Governor, is the safety of all New Yorkers. But you are the ones who ensure it. Know that you are appreciated. Know that you are valued. Know that you are never, ever taken for granted. Not now, not ever. And on behalf of a grateful state, I say thank you. Thank you for showing up.

Thank you for showing what love is all about. And let me include by saying – God bless the great State of New York and may God bless the great country of the United States of America. Thank you very much everyone.