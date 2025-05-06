Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints Felipe Garcia to Arizona Board of Regents

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of student Felipe Garcia to the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR).

“Felipe Garcia is committed to ensuring Arizona’s public university students succeed, and I am proud to appoint him to the Arizona Board of Regents,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “As a student at the University of Arizona, Felipe will be an effective voice, working to ensure that students are represented in university decisions and they have regular updates and communications from the Board’s perspective.”

“I am incredibly honored to be chosen by Governor Hobbs to represent Arizona students,” said Student Regent Felipe Garcia. “I am excited to work with the Board to be a valuable resource for Arizona's public universities.”

Felipe will replace Student Regent David Zaragoza, a student at ASU, who will conclude his two-year term on the Board at the end of June. Regent Garcia will join Regent Jadyn Fisher (NAU) as the second student representative on the Board. Student regents serve a two-year term.

Felipe Garcia

Felipe is an undergraduate student at the University of Arizona pursuing a dual degree in Political Science and Creative Intelligence and Innovation. He is an active member of his community as a member of the Governor's Commission on Service and Volunteerism and a former Presidential Chief of Staff for the Associated Students of the University of Arizona (ASUA). Prior to his nomination, Felipe served on the executive committee of Arizona Model United Nations, where he expanded educational opportunities for high school students across the region. Felipe was born and raised in Tucson and is a proud Arizona Wildcat.