JET365 Named Official Private Aviation Partner of Alpine Formula One Team

MIAMI, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JET365 , a boutique private aviation provider, has been named the official private aviation partner of the BWT Alpine Formula One Team. The partnership marks a high-profile alignment between two brands that share a commitment to precision, performance, and operational excellence.

“We decided to partner with BWT Alpine Formula One Team because, in our business, the stakes are just as high,” said Alessandro Figliano, Founder of JET365. “Just like in Formula One—especially from a driver's perspective—you're only as good as your last drive. In our world, we’re only as good as our last completed trip or transaction. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of safety and service, and we're truly grateful for the opportunity to share this platform and stage with Alpine. They rely on us, and we take that responsibility seriously. We’re excited to grow together and make an even greater impact across both of our industries.”





This collaboration also signals JET365’s broader strategic expansion into the luxury travel sector. Known for its personalized jet charter services, JET365 is positioning itself as a high-touch provider for athletes, celebrities, and high-net-worth individuals seeking privacy, flexibility, and premium service.

Key features of the JET365 offering include on-demand charter services, jet card programs, and expertise in the sales and acquisitions of heavy jets. Clients benefit from seamless booking, access to a global fleet, and 24/7 concierge support. Every flight is tailored to individual needs, with options such as customized in-flight catering, flexible airport access, and guaranteed discretion.

As part of this partnership, current and new JET365 jet card holders and clients will be hosted in the exclusive Formula One Paddock Club, complimentary of JET365. This initiative honors and celebrates our collaboration, offering guests an unforgettable experience that includes premium trackside hospitality, behind-the-scenes access, and other curated moments during select races throughout the season.

JET365 and BWT Alpine Formula One Team are aligned in their emphasis on innovation, excellence, and performance. This partnership reflects a shared philosophy: delivering elite results in high-stakes, high-speed environments.





About JET365

JET365 is a global private aviation brokerage specializing in on-demand jet charter, jet card programs, and aircraft sales and acquisition services. With a focus on service, safety, and flexibility, the company provides access to a global network of aircraft through a seamless, high-touch booking experience. JET365 partners exclusively with operators rated by ARGUS, Wyvern, and IS-BAO to ensure rigorous safety and operational standards.

About BWT Alpine Formula OneTeam

BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with Grand Prix race winner Pierre Gasly and Formula 1 rookie Jack Doohan, under the leadership of Team Principal Oliver Oakes and Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore. The team, bought by the Benetton Family in 1986, was moved to Enstone, Oxfordshire, in 1992 where it is still based today. Renault bought the Italian-run team in 2000 and rebranded as Alpine F1. The team has a winning legacy, having won the Formula One World Championship seven times, including the Drivers’ World Championship (1994, 1995, 2005 and 2006) with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, and the Constructors’ World Championship (1995, 2005 and 2006). The team’s most recent triumph came at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, the 50th victory overall. The team finished the 2024 season strongly with two podium finishes and ended the year sixth place overall in the Constructor’s Championship. For more information, please head to www.alpinef1.com

