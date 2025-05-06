Submit Release
Centerra Gold Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) (“Centerra” or the “Company”) announces the results of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 6, 2025. A total of 159,054,649 shares, representing 76.22% of common shares issued and outstanding, were represented at the Meeting. Detailed voting results are outlined below.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in Centerra’s management information circular dated March 11, 2025, was elected.

  Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against
Karen David-Green 150,475,238 99.73% 401,434 0.27%
Wendy Kei 149,249,333 98.92% 1,627,338 1.08%
Nancy Lipson 150,467,060 99.73% 409,611 0.27%
Craig MacDougall 149,356,778 98.99% 1,519,894 1.01%
Michael S. Parrett 148,064,087 98.14% 2,812,585 1.86%
Jacques Perron 150,458,622 99.72% 418,049 0.28%
Paul Tomory 150,488,240 99.74% 388,432 0.26%
Paul N. Wright 150,471,658 99.73% 405,014 0.27%


Appointment of Auditors 

KPMG LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company and the Board was authorized to fix the auditor’s renumeration.

  Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld
Appointment of Auditors 152,572,682 95.92% 6,481,967 4.08%


Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 

The non-binding resolution approving the Company’s approach to executive compensation disclosed in Centerra’s management information circular dated March 11, 2025, was approved.

  Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 148,851,215 98.66% 2,025,457 1.34%


About Centerra Gold 

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, the Goldfield Project in Nevada, United States, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada. Centerra’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol CG and on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol CGAU. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For more information:

Lisa Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(416) 204-3780
Lisa.Wilkinson@centerragold.com

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company’s website at www.centerragold.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.


