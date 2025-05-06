Atico Produces 2.23 Million Pounds of Cu and 1,553 Ounces of Au in First Quarter 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 2.23 million pounds of copper and 1,553 ounces of gold in concentrates, a decrease of 33% for copper and 28% for gold, respectively, over the same period in 2024.

“The El Roble mine performed below schedule this quarter as the transition to the new areas was delayed by unexpected challenging rock quality conditions. Tonnage and particularly head grade were impacted as access to higher grade stopes was slowed down.” said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. “We expect to see progressive improvements in the second and third quarter this year to recover the planned development and preparation rate, which will allow us to make up for most of the lost production.”

First Quarter Operational Highlights

Production of 2.23 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; a decrease of 33% over Q1 2024.

Production of 1,553 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; a decrease of 28% over Q1 2024.

Average processed tonnes per day of 773, a decrease of 16% over Q1 2024.

Copper head grade of 1.97%, a decrease of 22% over Q1 2024.

Gold head grade of 1.40 grams per tonne; a decrease of 15% over Q1 2024.

Copper and gold recovery of 93.6% and 62.7%; an increase of 2% for copper and no significant change for gold, over Q1 2024.

First Quarter Operational Details

Q1 2025

Total Q1 2024

Total %

Change Production (Contained in Concentrates) Copper (000s pounds) 2,230 3,338 -33% Gold (ounces) 1,553 2,156 -28% Mine Tonnes of ore mined 56,467 64,873 -13% Mill Tonnes processed 54,978 65,787 -16% Tonnes processed per day 773 811 -5% Copper grade (%) 1.97 2.51 -22% Gold grade (g/t) 1.40 1.64 -15% Recoveries Copper (%) 93.6 91.8 2% Gold (%) 62.7 62.1 Nil Concentrates Copper and Gold Concentrates (dmt) 5,763 8,274 -30% Payable copper produced (000s lbs) 2,091 3,137 -33%

Note: Metal production figures are subject to adjustments based on final settlement. The reported results are preliminary in nature and are awaiting independent lab verification.

El Roble Mine

The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.

Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

El Roble’s reserves estimate, with an effective date of March 12, 2024, includes Proven and Probable mineral reserves of 828 thousand tonnes averaging 2.49% Cu, 2.20 g/t Au and a life of mine until Q1-2027. A full NI 43-101 technical report is available on SEDAR+. For more information on the reserves estimate refer to SEDAR+ and on the Company’s website.

Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the deposit. On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.

Qualified Person

Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza

CEO

Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations

Igor Dutina

Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act’’), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the AIF of the Company dated September 4, 2024 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.