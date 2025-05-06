Gibson Energy Announces Voting Results for Election of Board of Directors
CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) ("Gibson" or the "Company") announced today the voting results for the election of directors at the Company’s hybrid annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025.
Voting Results
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|(%) For
|Votes Withheld
|(%) Withheld
|James M. Estey
|106,873,651
|94.68%
|6,008,544
|5.32%
|Douglas P. Bloom
|111,845,680
|99.08%
|1,036,515
|0.92%
|Judy E. Cotte
|112,595,373
|99.75%
|286,822
|0.25%
|Heidi L. Dutton
|112,486,803
|99.65%
|395,392
|0.35%
|Maria A. Hooper
|112,290,167
|99.48%
|592,028
|0.52%
|Diane A. Kazarian
|112,185,767
|99.38%
|696,428
|0.62%
|Margaret C. Montana
|111,997,736
|99.22%
|884,459
|0.78%
|Khalid A. Muslih
|112,077,166
|99.29%
|805,029
|0.71%
|Craig V. Richardson
|112,325,407
|99.51%
|556,788
|0.49%
|Curtis D. Philippon
|112,520,215
|99.68%
|361,980
|0.32%
For complete voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Gibson
Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3077
Email: investor.relations@gibsonenergy.com
Media Relations
Phone: (403) 476-6334
Email: communications@gibsonenergy.com
