LifeVantage Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Summary*:

Revenue was $58.4 million, an increase of 21.1% from the prior year period. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, third quarter revenue increased approximately 22.1%;

Revenue in the Americas increased 29.5%, and revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe decreased 7.2%. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, third quarter revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe decreased approximately 4.7%;

Net income per diluted share was $0.26, versus $0.13 per diluted share a year ago;

Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.26, compared to $0.21 a year ago; and

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.4 million compared to $5.1 million a year ago.



* All comparisons are on a year over year basis and compare the third quarter of fiscal 2025 to the third quarter of fiscal 2024, unless otherwise noted.

“Third quarter results were strong with revenues up 21% year-over-year to $58.4 million, reflecting robust demand for our MindBody GLP-1 System™,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “We also delivered another quarter of improving profitability including a 210 basis point improvement in gross margin and 27% increase in Adjusted EBITDA. International expansion was a key focus in the quarter with the launch of our Evolve Compensation Plan into the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore in early March followed by the launch of the MB System™, as our GLP-1 activation product is known outside of the U.S., into Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the UK, Mexico, and Thailand. At our annual Global Convention in April, the incredible intensity and engagement of our independent Consultants underscored the tremendous growth potential for LifeVantage as our addressable market continues to broaden and we leverage our unique position around Activation.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

For the third quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported revenue of $58.4 million, a 21.1% increase over the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, third quarter revenue increased 22.1%. Revenue in the Americas region for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 29.5%, including a 31.4% increase in the United States. Revenue in the Asia/Pacific & Europe region decreased 7.2% and was negatively impacted by foreign currency fluctuations. On a constant currency basis, revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe decreased approximately 4.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $47.3 million, or 81.0% of revenue, compared to $38.1 million, or 78.9% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2024. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to a shift in product sales mix, lower inventory obsolescence expense, and lower inventory variance expenses.

Commissions and incentives expense for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $26.2 million, or 44.8% of revenue, compared to $19.7 million, or 40.9% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2024. The increase in commissions and incentives expenses as a percentage of revenue compared to the prior year period is due to higher qualifications within existing promotional and incentive programs and changes in the sales mix within our Active Accounts between our independent Consultants and Customers.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $17.1 million, or 29.2% of revenue, compared to $16.4 million, or 34.0% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2024. Adjusted for nonrecurring expenses, which are detailed in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables included at the end of this press release, adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $17.0 million, or 29.1% of revenue, compared to adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 of $15.0 million, or 31.0% of revenue.

Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $4.1 million compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Accounting for non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, adjusted non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $4.1 million compared to adjusted non-GAAP operating income of $3.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $3.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Accounting for the non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, net of tax, adjusted non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $3.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to adjusted non-GAAP income of $2.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, versus $5.1 million for the comparable period in fiscal 2024.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

The Company generated $10.8 million of cash from operations during the first nine months of fiscal 2025 compared to $9.6 million in the same period in fiscal 2024. Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 were $22.5 million, compared to $16.9 million at June 30, 2024, and there was no debt outstanding.

Share Repurchase

During the third quarter, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. Through the first nine months of fiscal 2025, 0.1 million shares have been repurchased for an aggregate price of $1.1 million. There was approximately $19.3 million remaining under the current repurchase program authorization as of March 31, 2025.

Dividend Announcement

Today the Company announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.045 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 13, 2025 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

The Company expects revenue in the range of $228 million to $235 million in fiscal year 2025. We are reiterating our profitability guidance of adjusted EBITDA of $21 million to $24 million, and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.72 to $0.88. The Company expects a full year tax rate of approximately 22% to 24%. This guidance reflects the current trends in the business. The Company's guidance for adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes any non-operating or non-recurring expenses that may materialize during fiscal 2025. The Company is not providing guidance for GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2025 due to the potential occurrence of one or more non-operating or non-recurring expenses, which the Company does not believe it can reliably predict.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics—the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the newest MindBody GLP-1 System™, Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "will," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," "look forward to," "goal," “may be,” and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The declaration and/or payment of a dividend during any quarter provides no assurance as to future dividends, and the timing and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly in comparison both to past dividends and to current expectations. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expected financial performance, including revenue and margins, statements we make regarding executing against and the benefits of our key initiatives, future growth, including geographic and product expansion, and expected dividend payments in future quarters. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, further deterioration to the global economic and operating environments, as well as those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, other income, net, and certain other adjustments. Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We define Non-GAAP Net Income as GAAP net income less certain tax adjusted non-recurring one-time expenses incurred during the period and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share as Non-GAAP Net Income divided by weighted-average shares outstanding.

We are presenting Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share because management believes that they provide additional ways to view our operations when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income, which we believe provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share are presented solely as supplemental disclosure because: (i) we believe these measures are a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business without the effect of these items; (ii) we believe that investors will find this data useful in assessing shareholder value; and (iii) we use Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share internally as benchmarks to evaluate our operating performance or compare our performance to that of our competitors. The use of Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share has limitations and you should not consider these measures in isolation from or as an alternative to the relevant GAAP measure of net income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

The tables set forth below present reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures to Net Income and Earnings per Share, our most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,469 $ 16,886 Accounts receivable 3,240 2,949 Income tax receivable — 313 Inventory, net 22,221 15,055 Prepaid expenses and other 6,184 2,443 Total current assets 54,114 37,646 Property and equipment, net 6,730 7,813 Right-of-use assets 8,607 9,569 Intangible assets, net 224 323 Deferred income tax asset 6,888 4,268 Other long-term assets 674 680 TOTAL ASSETS $ 77,237 $ 60,299 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,038 $ 5,853 Commissions payable 8,175 6,569 Income tax payable 955 202 Lease liabilities 1,933 1,811 Other accrued expenses 14,482 7,874 Total current liabilities 32,583 22,309 Long-term lease liabilities 10,425 11,801 Other long-term liabilities 218 198 Total liabilities 43,226 34,308 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock — par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock — par value $0.0001 per share, 40,000 shares authorized and 12,581 and 12,510 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 139,068 136,644 Accumulated deficit (103,511 ) (108,738 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,547 ) (1,916 ) Total stockholders’ equity 34,011 25,991 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 77,237 $ 60,299





LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue, net $ 58,440 $ 48,245 $ 173,416 $ 151,233 Cost of sales 11,113 10,172 33,799 31,418 Gross profit 47,327 38,073 139,617 119,815 Operating expenses: Commissions and incentives 26,208 19,714 79,038 63,941 Selling, general and administrative 17,066 16,425 50,528 54,452 Total operating expenses 43,274 36,139 129,566 118,393 Operating income 4,053 1,934 10,051 1,422 Other income (expense): Interest income, net 131 76 320 352 Other expense, net (4 ) (89 ) (524 ) (135 ) Total other income (expense) 127 (13 ) (204 ) 217 Income before income taxes 4,180 1,921 9,847 1,639 Income tax expense (710 ) (262 ) (2,001 ) (7 ) Net income $ 3,470 $ 1,659 $ 7,846 $ 1,632 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.13 $ 0.64 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.13 $ 0.60 $ 0.13 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 12,350 12,424 12,227 12,525 Diluted 13,300 12,986 12,985 13,010





LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Revenue by Region (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Americas $ 48,201 82 % $ 37,215 77 % $ 142,246 82 % $ 114,795 76 % Asia/Pacific & Europe 10,239 18 % 11,030 23 % 31,170 18 % 36,438 24 % Total $ 58,440 100 % $ 48,245 100 % $ 173,416 100 % $ 151,233 100 % Active Accounts (Unaudited) As of March 31, 2025

2024

Change from

Prior Year Percent

Change Active Independent Consultants(1) Americas 35,000 67 % 31,000 63 % 4,000 12.9 % Asia/Pacific & Europe 17,000 33 % 18,000 37 % (1,000 ) (5.6 )% Total Active Independent Consultants 52,000 100 % 49,000 100 % 3,000 6.1 % Active Customers(2) Americas 74,000 84 % 62,000 79 % 12,000 19.4 % Asia/Pacific & Europe 14,000 16 % 16,000 21 % (2,000 ) (12.5 )% Total Active Customers 88,000 100 % 78,000 100 % 10,000 12.8 % Active Accounts(3) Americas 109,000 78 % 93,000 73 % 16,000 17.2 % Asia/Pacific & Europe 31,000 22 % 34,000 27 % (3,000 ) (8.8 )% Total Active Accounts 140,000 100 % 127,000 100 % 13,000 10.2 % (1) Active Independent Consultants have purchased product in the prior three months for retail or personal consumption. (2) Active Customers have purchased product in the prior three months for personal consumption only. (3) Total Active Accounts is the sum of Active Independent Consultant accounts and Active Customer accounts.





LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

GAAP Net income $ 3,470 $ 1,659 $ 7,846 $ 1,632 Interest income, net (131 ) (76 ) (320 ) (352 ) Provision for income taxes 710 262 2,001 7 Depreciation and amortization 802 895 2,406 2,775 Non-GAAP EBITDA: 4,851 2,740 11,933 4,062 Adjustments: Stock compensation expense 1,521 796 4,160 2,524 Other expense, net 4 89 524 135 Other adjustments(1) 51 1,452 713 5,438 Total adjustments 1,576 2,337 5,397 8,097 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,427 $ 5,077 $ 17,330 $ 12,159 (1) Other adjustments breakout: Nonrecurring proxy contest related expenses $ — $ 1,276 $ — $ 5,162 Key management severance expenses — — 188 100 Executive team recruiting and transition expenses 51 — 525 — Other nonrecurring expenses — 176 — 176 Total adjustments $ 51 $ 1,452 $ 713 $ 5,438





LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

GAAP Net income $ 3,470 $ 1,659 $ 7,846 $ 1,632 Adjustments: Nonrecurring proxy contest related expenses — 1,276 — 5,162 Key management severance expenses — — 188 100 Executive team recruiting and transition expenses 51 — 525 — Other nonrecurring expenses — 176 — 176 Tax impact of adjustments(1) (11 ) (334 ) (164 ) (1,251 ) Total adjustments, net of tax 40 1,118 549 4,187 Non-GAAP Net income: $ 3,510 $ 2,777 $ 8,395 $ 5,819 Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.26 $ 0.13 $ 0.60 $ 0.13 Total adjustments, net of tax — 0.09 0.04 0.32 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) $ 0.26 $ 0.21 $ 0.65 $ 0.45 (1) Tax impact is based on the estimated annual tax rate for the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) May not add due to rounding.

