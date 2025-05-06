Caribou Biosciences to Participate in the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced Rachel Haurwitz, PhD, Caribou’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on May 13th at 2:35 PM PDT.

For more information and a link to the webcast, visit the Events page on Caribou’s website. Webcasts will be available on the Caribou website for at least 30 days after the event.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The company’s genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve activity against diseases. Caribou is focused on CB-010 and CB-011 as off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies that have the potential to provide broad access and rapid treatment for patients with hematologic malignancies. Follow us @CaribouBio and visit www.cariboubio.com.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. contacts:

Investors:

Amy Figueroa, CFA

investor.relations@cariboubio.com

Media:

Peggy Vorwald, PhD

media@cariboubio.com

