New Poll: Muslim Support for Democrats Collapses as Trump Gains Ground on Gaza, Immigration, and Economy

The Muslim American community is undergoing a quiet political and moral realignment.

The Republican Party as a whole is viewed more favorably by Muslim voters, with 40% expressing a positive opinion.

There’s widespread openness to conservative policies—particularly on economic and social grounds—paired with a desire for real respect and recognition from both parties.” — Kalid Loul

WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new independent poll commissioned by the Muslim American Leadership Alliance (MALA) and conducted by JL Partners reveals a politically diverse American Muslim electorate increasingly open to engagement from both parties—particularly Republicans on key policy issues.While American Muslims remain divided nearly evenly between Democratic (34%), Republican (33%), and Independent (34%) identification, support for the GOP rises significantly on issues such as immigration, economic policy, and gender ideology.The poll also finds that nearly half (43%) of Muslim voters backed Donald Trump in 2024, and over one in four support his provocative Gaza development proposal to transform the territory into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”“These results reveal a complex, dynamic Muslim electorate—one that defies lazy political generalizations,” said Zainab Zeb Khan, President and Co-Founder of MALA. Kalid Loul, MALA's Co-Founder and Managing Director stated, “Muslim Americans are not single-issue voters. There’s widespread openness to conservative policies—particularly on economic and social grounds—paired with a desire for real respect and recognition from both parties.”Despite negative views of prominent GOP figures like Donald Trump (-14 net favorability) and JD Vance (-18), the Republican Party as a whole is viewed more favorably by Muslim voters, with 40% expressing a positive opinion.Key Findings Include:Party ID: 33% Republican, 34% Democrat, 34% Independent2024 Vote: 43% of American Muslims voted for Donald TrumpTop Voting Priorities: Economy and immigrationEconomy: Net positive sentiment toward a range of Trump-era policies, including tax cuts, removing taxes on tips, and deregulation effortsImmigration: 65% support deporting illegal immigrants who commit additional crimes; 49% favor skills-based immigrationSocial Issues: A majority say the U.S. has gone “too far” on gender ideology; pronoun rituals and gender curricula are broadly opposedIsrael-Gaza: 44% support neither Hamas nor Israel; 26% back Trump’s Gaza redevelopment plan; 52% say Trump’s approach is more likely to achieve peace than Biden’sDespite conventional wisdom, the poll suggests that the political future of America’s Muslim voters is up for grabs—if approached thoughtfully.Methodology: JL Partners surveyed 600 self-identified Muslim Americans online between March 28 and April 2, 2025. Data were weighted by age and gender. Margin of error is +/- 4.0%.About MALA:Muslim American Leadership Alliance (MALA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit committed to empowering American values of individual freedom, patriotism & recognition for the dynamic contributions of Muslim Americans. Its “Muslim American Journeys” flagship project collected and archived over 1,000 personal narratives, with many of the oral histories housed in the national Library of Congress and shared on national media outlets. In 2019, it launched “Muslim American Heritage”, a civic engagement and educational program that established a national Muslim American Heritage Month observed in January, with formal recognition from states such as IL, IN, NC, NJ, and MI. MALA’s work promoting women’s empowerment and economic liberty was recently recognized by NASDAQ, as it was the first Muslim American organization to ring the iconic opening bell on March 8th, 2024. Learn more at www.MALAnational.org and across all social media handles @MALAnational.

