Guardian Recovery - Dallas Addiction Center Now In-Network With Ambetter Insurance

Guardian Recovery announces that its Dallas Addiction Center is now in-network with Ambetter insurance, significantly expanding access to addiction treatment.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Recovery announces that its Dallas Addiction Center is now in-network with Ambetter insurance, significantly expanding access to addiction treatment services for Texas residents. This partnership allows more individuals to receive high-quality care at Guardian Recovery's state-of-the-art facility in Plano.Dallas Addiction Center offers comprehensive addiction treatment services, bringing Guardian Recovery's nationally recognized mental health and addiction expertise to Texas. The center provides a complete continuum of care, including inpatient medical detoxification, residential rehabilitation, and comprehensive aftercare services for individuals suffering from substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.The facility features the latest advances in evidence-based clinical and medical care, facilitating seamless transitions between detox and residential treatment. This comprehensive approach addresses each client's physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs throughout their recovery journey.With a full medical and clinical staff available around the clock, the residential facility is equipped to safely manage drug and alcohol withdrawal symptoms in a comfortable and supportive environment. The center's 24/7 nursing and medical monitoring ensures clients receive constant care and attention during the crucial early stages of recovery.Located conveniently in Plano, Dallas Addiction Center combines clinical excellence with compassionate care in a setting designed to promote healing and lasting recovery.For more information about Guardian Recovery's Dallas Addiction Center and the new insurance coverage options through Ambetter, contact their admissions team directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.