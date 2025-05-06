Rising R&B Songstress Miriah Renee Channels 3LW With Vibrant New Video 'Brand New'

Brand New Single Art

The Empowering Anthem Samples 3LW’s Hit Song “No More” And Is Accompanied By A Sims-Inspired Visual

This record allows me as a woman to flip things a little and talk some sh*t. The 3LW sample was a no-brainer; it brought my girl group days right back to life. I loved the 3LW record and I love mine.” — Miriah Renee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hailing from Long Beach, CA, emerging R&B artist Miriah Renee returns with her latest single and video for her “f*ck-around-and-find-out” anthem, “Brand New.” The track captures the essence of personal growth and transformation, while not playing about moving on. The fun visual, directed by Annie Bercy, offers a captivating blend of R&B artistry reminiscent of the early 2000s and nostalgic gaming aesthetics. Stream “Brand New” HERE Drawing inspiration from the iconic life simulation game, The Sims, the video presents a stylized, virtual world where Miriah navigates themes of self-discovery and courage to move on, while letting her former lover know that he’s going to “f*ck around and find out.” “Brand New” creatively samples 3LW’s hit “No More.” Miriah's captivating vocals, combined with heartfelt lyrics, create an anthem for anyone seeking a fresh start in a relationship.“This record allows me as a woman to flip things a little and talk some shit,” says Miriah about the track. “Usually the shit-talking is from the guys, so I figured a fun female anthem will be the perfect script-flip on them. The 3LW sample was a no-brainer; it brought my girl group days right back to life. I loved the 3LW record and love my ‘Brand New’ version.”Miriah's musical roots are deeply influenced by legendary powerhouse vocalists such as Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Anita Baker, Shania Twain and Selena. Her early career saw her signing with the girl group HerStory made up of Miriah, Asia Shabazz and Marissa Ford (who are also featured in the “Brand New” visual), which was developed by A&R Executive Earl Johnson, then later forming the Atlanta-based duo Riss & Ry, under the guidance of industry veterans Brian Michael Cox and J. Que Smith.Following her return to California and the release of her 2022 independent project '6/4', marked a new chapter in her growth as both an artist and a mother, Miriah Renee expanded her impact beyond music.Inspired by her daughter Marley Rose, she co-founded MarleyCON—originally a birthday celebration turned-full-scale community festival. Now operating as the Marley Rose Music Festival, the nonprofit event has featured artists like YG and Mozzy and donates all proceeds to organizations supporting underserved families across Los Angeles County.Miriah and her family have since launched a series of mini festivals and events—including the adult-focused One Night of R&B—creating positive, inclusive platforms for emerging talent in music, fashion, comedy, and the arts, reinforcing her ongoing commitment to creative empowerment and community uplift.With a growing fanbase, Miriah Renee continues to solidify her place in the music scene. “Brand New” is not just a song; it’s a visual and auditory experience that encapsulates the essence of starting over and embracing one’s evolution.About Miriah Renee:Miriah Renee is a Long Beach-based R&B singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur known for her soulful vocals and authentic storytelling. Born in Chicago and raised in Long Beach, CA, Miriah’s musical journey began early, influenced by iconic artists such as Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, and Anita Baker.She initially gained recognition as a member of the girl group HerStory and later as part of the Atlanta-based duo Riss & Ry, collaborating with industry veterans Brian Michael Cox and J. Que Smith.After returning to California and embracing motherhood, Miriah released her independent project '6/4' in 2022, marking a significant step in her solo career. Inspired by her daughter Marley Rose, she co-founded MarleyCON, a family-led festival business that has featured major artists like YG and Mozzy.Miriah continues to evolve her sound, working with top producers Cardiak (H.E.R.) and Bongo (Chloe Bailey, H.E.R.). Her latest single, “Brand New,” which samples 3LW’s “No More,” showcases her vibrant energy and artistic growth. With a distinct vocal tone, undeniable talent, and entrepreneurial spirit, Miriah Renee is poised to leave a lasting mark on the music industry.

Miriah Renee - Brand New (Official Music Video)

