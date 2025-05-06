Governor Hochul Honors 68 Police Officers Who Sacrificed Their Lives In Service To Their Fellow New Yorkers

More than 500 law enforcement professionals, family members and friends attended the ceremony, during which Governor Hochul offered remarks.

Line of Duty Deaths

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office

Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello was working a special assignment detail at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel when he responded to assist security officers with two disruptive patrons. While attempting to take one patron into custody, the other one attacked Sgt. Sanfratello. Both individuals fought the Sergeant, who collapsed during the struggle and died from the altercation. (March 10, 2024)

New York City Police Department

Detective Jonathan E. Diller was conducting an investigation in front of 19-19 Mott Avenue within the confines of the 101st Precinct in Queens when he was shot once in the abdomen, and he succumbed to the injury. (March 25, 2024)

New York State Police

Technical Sergeant John M. Grassia III, also a U.S. Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 and UH-60M pilot, died from a fatal helicopter crash while patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border. He had served in Kuwait and was assigned to Troop K, G, and, posthumously, the Aviation Division. (March 8, 2024.

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Cailee R. Campbell was responding to an emergency motor vehicle accident in the Town of Palermo, when her vehicle was struck, flipped and landed on its roof, as she traveled County Route 176 in the Town of Volney. She was unresponsive on scene and was transported to the Oswego Hospital Emergency Room where she was pronounced dead. (September 25, 2024)

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Lieutenant Michael A. Hoosock searched for, and located, a vehicle that had fled a Syracuse Police Department traffic stop earlier in the day. As Syracuse Police arrived at the home where the car was parked, the sound of a rifle being racked echoed through the air. The officers set up a perimeter, and the suspect emerged from a neighboring home, ambushing Lt. Hoosock, who died from the attack. (April 14, 2024)

Syracuse Police Department

Police Officer Michael E. Jensen was investigating a driver who had fled a traffic stop when the suspect fired at responding officers, mortally wounding Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Hoosock and Officer Jensen who managed to return fire, while taking cover behind his patrol vehicle, before succumbing to the fatal injuries. (April 14, 2024)

Ground Zero-Related Illness Deaths

The names of officers who died from Ground Zero-related illnesses were first added to the Memorial in 2008. With the addition of 60 names this year, those deaths now total 504.

World Trade Center 9/11 Related Deaths

Nassau County Police Department

Detective Lieutenant Christopher A. Cizmarik (December 27, 2023)

Chief Kevin G. Canavan (June 30, 2024)

Police Officer Philip J. Schifini (November 27, 2024)

New York City Police Department

Detective Cliff Acosta (March 19, 2021)

Sergeant Charles A. Afanasewicz (July 4, 2023)

Chief Michael Ansbro (June 29, 2023)

Lieutenant Salvatore W. Bertocci (March 20, 2023)

Lieutenant James V. Buebendorf (January 28, 2023)

Sergeant William A. Burkel (January 15, 2024)

Lieutenant Raymond Buzzo (April 12, 2023)

Detective Kenneth B. Campbell (July 25, 2024)

Sergeant Yolanda Carberry (May 19, 2023)

Sergeant Frank J. Cimmino (March 23, 2024)

Detective William F. Clancy (November 26, 2021)

Police Officer Gerard J. Coggins, Sr. (January 28, 2023)

Detective Joseph S. Cordaro (November 7, 2022)

Sergeant Leonard Davis (October 21, 2023)

Lieutenant James T. Delaney (March 10, 2022)

Sergeant Theresa H. Foiles (September 24, 2023)

Detective Herbert Fonseca (January 21, 2024)

Lieutenant Steven R. Galan (June 19, 2023)

Police Officer Joseph P. Geschwind (May 17, 2023)

Police Officer Jorge L. Gonzalez (May 11, 2020)

Police Officer Gregory A. Green (February 9, 2021)

Detective Peter J. Grzymalski (April 29, 2023)

Police Officer Louis T. Haarstick (February 28, 2023)

Sergeant Paul R. Hargrove (March 8, 2024)

Detective Adam Jangel (April 16, 2023)

Detective Kurt E. Jones (August 27, 2023)

Police Officer John E. Kilpatrick (April 16, 2024)

Police Officer Carlo S. Krecic (September 5, 2023)

Police Officer Stephen M. Liell (December 30, 2022)

Police Officer Brendan McGarry (April 14, 2022)

Detective Scott A. McKenna (July 28, 2023)

Police Officer William McNaughton (December 7, 2023)

Police Officer Thomas W. Miller (February 22, 2023)

Sergeant Wanda E. Negron (October 19, 2023)

Chief Gerald Nelson (May 10, 2024)

Captain Steven J. Paveglio (April 23, 2023)

Police Officer Ronald Raskin (March 17, 2023)

Detective Edwin Rodriguez (October 22, 2022)

Detective Braulio Rosario (November 4, 2023)

Police Officer Brian J. Rutherford (September 20, 2022)

Police Officer Denis C. Ryan (October 11, 2022)

Detective Hector J. Santiago (April 9, 2023)

Sergeant Jack Santora (July 14, 2023)

Police Officer Joseph M. Stillitano (March 21, 2024)

Detective Jewel I. Todman-Phillip (June 23, 2020)

Detective Michael Torrisi (August 13, 2013)

Police Officer Randy Van Name (December 26, 2022)

Lieutenant John S. Welch (April 6, 2023)

Police Officer Alfred G. Williams (April 8, 2024)

New York State Environmental Conservation Police

Lieutenant David J. McShane (January 23, 2024)

New York State Police

Staff Sergeant Benedicto Albizu Jr. (May 9, 2024)

Trooper Steven P. Bilodeau (August 22, 2024)

Senior Investigator John L. Carey (October 24, 2024)

Trooper Steven A. Tyrrell (February 7, 2024)

Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Police Department

Police Captain John M. Collins (April 26, 2024)

Police Officer Anthony J. Mezzacappa Jr. (May 14, 2024)

Town of Newburgh Police Department

Sergeant William E. McLean III (May 5, 2024)

Two historical deaths were also added to the memorial.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Lewis Miles was summoning a jury when he suffered a fatal heart attack. (October 6, 1885)

Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Police Department