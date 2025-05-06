“The extraordinary power of love” – Ylang’s story

After very sadly losing her son to suicide, Ylang was offered help from Rethink Surrey Support After Suicide. She is fundraising for Rethink Mental Illness and next year, will be embarking on an unforgettable marathon through the Sahara Desert to honour her son.

On November 25, 2023, we tragically lost our hero and beloved son, Gem, who was just 31 years old, to suicide. He always prioritised the needs of others above his own. His personal mantra, “always come proper”, reflected his belief that the way we present ourselves matters. It’s not just about appearance; it’s about showing dignity and respect in every situation. He always strived to live his life by this principle.

Gem was also a very loving person and worked very hard to support his family, especially his daughter. He would do anything he could to help others, which is why his employers valued him so highly. According to his friends, he uplifted everyone around him and fostered a positive atmosphere. The tragedy truly took us by surprise as we had no idea he was struggling.

As the initial shock began to settle in the wake of the tragedy, we were left grappling with the profound impact of what had occurred. Each day that followed brought the heart-wrenching realisation that my son was no longer with us. The weight of this grief is unlike anything I have ever experienced; it drains every ounce of energy in my being. It feels like an ongoing journey through the unknown, leaving me adrift and struggling to find a purpose in a world without him.