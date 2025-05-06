UNITAR office in New York - Election Officers Workshop on the Elections of UN Organs
Ms. Vita Onwuasoanya, Senior Legal Officer in the Office of the Legal Counsel (OLA), then presented on the rules of procedure that govern elections, addressing key topics such as quorum, conduct of elections, and the various majority requirements needed for decision-making.
Lastly, Ms. Rezaun Mercy, Associate Expert in Intergovernmental Affairs and Programme Management at the General Assembly Affairs Branch, demonstrated the E-deleGATE Candidatures and Elections module, highlighting its functionalities and how it supports the management of candidatures and voting processes.
