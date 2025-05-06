Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,399 in the last 365 days.

UNITAR office in New York - Election Officers Workshop on the Elections of UN Organs

Ms. Vita Onwuasoanya, Senior Legal Officer in the Office of the Legal Counsel (OLA), then presented on the rules of procedure that govern elections, addressing key topics such as quorum, conduct of elections, and the various majority requirements needed for decision-making.

Lastly, Ms. Rezaun Mercy, Associate Expert in Intergovernmental Affairs and Programme Management at the General Assembly Affairs Branch, demonstrated the E-deleGATE Candidatures and Elections module, highlighting its functionalities and how it supports the management of candidatures and voting processes. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UNITAR office in New York - Election Officers Workshop on the Elections of UN Organs

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more