Councilmembers Luedtke and Friedson Introduce Bill to Curb Illegal House Parties

MARYLAND, June 5 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

From the Office of Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Andrew Friedson

Potential fines for violations related to unlicensed commercial house parties would increase from $500 to a maximum of $5,000

Montgomery County Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Andrew Friedson introduced legislation today aimed at curbing dangerous and disruptive for-profit house parties in residential neighborhoods.

“This already illegal activity is creating unsafe situations in too many communities. Residents are rightfully asking for the County to take action,” Councilmember Luedtke said. “In extensive discussions with our partners in County government, we learned that the existing tools to enforce violations for commercial and unlicensed house parties are not effective. Bill 13-25 increases potential fines for these for-profit events, which can bring in thousands of dollars, and gives our County a needed option to pursue multiple violations at one time.”

“These unlawful parties have turned residential homes into promoted nightclubs and wreaked havoc on neighborhoods in our community,” said Councilmember Friedson. “This legislation will help ensure the punishment for these dangerous and disruptive activities more closely matches the negative impacts so we can protect the safety and well-being of Montgomery County families.”

Unlicensed commercial parties create safety and traffic congestion issues in residential communities throughout the County, including noise disturbances, intoxicated attendees, overcrowded parking on small residential streets, and illegal fireworks use. While these events are already illegal according to Montgomery County zoning, Bill 13-25 seeks to provide more effective tools to fight unlicensed commercial parties.

Bill 13-25 would prohibit an unlicensed party for gain or profit to which the general public is admitted. The legislation would also increase the potential fines from a maximum of $500 to a maximum of $5,000 related to four existing violations for this type of activity at a residential property: unpermitted commercial parties; noise violations; unpermitted commercial use in a residential zone; and violations of recreation and entertainment use zoning.

The bill would authorize these increased fines only when the violation is a result of unpermitted commercial house party activity. Tax-exempt organizations are not subject to the legislation when the entire profit from an event directly benefits the organization.

Bill 13-25 underscores Montgomery County’s commitment to maintaining healthy, peaceful and safe neighborhoods.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 10. View the staff report.

