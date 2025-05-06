Northern Saskatchewan to see Record Investment to Improve Highways and Airports
CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2025
Today, Highways Minister David Marit highlighted a $122.3 million investment to enhance the safety and reliability of key transportation infrastructure in northern Saskatchewan.
The 2025-26 Budget includes $86 million in capital improvements to roads and airports and $36.5 million in operation and maintenance.
"We will continue investing in northern Saskatchewan and build the necessary infrastructure for industry and the communities," Marit said. "Since 2007-08, our government has made record investments totaling over $1 billion in the northern transportation network."
The ministry continues to invest in northern transportation while balancing the needs of the broader provincial network. The 2025-26 Budget includes the largest investment in the northern region to date, primarily due to several large multi-year capital projects reaching the construction stage. This increase reflects the ministry's commitment to improving infrastructure while ensuring investments align with long-term planning needs.
2025-26 Highlights include:
- Highway 2 - Design work for resurfacing near Weyakwin.
- Highway 102 - Thin Membrane Surface (TMS) upgrade from La Ronge Airport North Access to Sucker River.
- Highway 102 - Spot improvement North of Lac La Ronge.
- Highway 106 - TMS upgrade south of Highway 120 Jct.
- Highway 106 - Micro-surfacing west of Highway 165 Jct.
- Highway 106 - Strengthening, grade raise, northern spot improvements.
- Highway 135 - Clay capping and base stabilization south of Pelican Narrows.
- Highway 155 - Engineered seal west of Beauval.
- Highway 915 - Crushing and prep work for future gravel resurfacing west of Stanley Mission.
- Multiple culvert or bridge replacements critical to ensure safety and reliability.
- Preservation treatments, such as seals and micro-surfacing, that extend the life of the pavement.
- Targeted safety improvements, such as widening, alignment and guardrails.
With this year's budget, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.
