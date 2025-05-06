Joveo To Unveil the Industry’s First Autonomous AI Agents For Recruitment Marketing at UNLEASH America 2025

Joveo’s AI agents automate intelligent job advertising, deliver delightful candidate experiences, and significantly optimize recruiting workflows

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in AI-led, high-performance recruitment marketing, will unveil its autonomous AI agents designed to make talent attraction, engagement, and sourcing more effective and efficient, at UNLEASH America 2025. These agents address critical challenges faced by talent acquisition teams, including wasted job ad spend, unqualified applications, subpar candidate experience, and manual recruiting processes.

Recruitment marketing is currently inefficient. Job ads published in the wrong places waste money and drive irrelevant and unqualified applicants. Sifting through irrelevant and unqualified candidate resumes wastes valuable recruiter time and delays hiring. Long job application forms, and transactional and impersonal interactions lead to candidate dropoff. Repetitive and administrative tasks take time away from engaging top talent. As a result, companies struggle to attract, engage, and source talent, face longer hiring times, and pay more per hire.

Joveo’s AI agents autonomously manage the entire recruitment marketing lifecycle, from job advertising to talent engagement to insights and advisory. They leverage advanced AI to optimize job ad targeting and spend, build career sites and landing pages, personalize candidate interactions, automate recruiting workflows, and deliver actionable insights and recommendations.

"We're really excited about our AI agents for recruitment marketing. We've been running job and search ads programmatically for our customers since the beginning of Joveo, and are now taking a leap forward by having our agents run them in near real-time,” said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “What's even better, we’ve turned the application process into a conversation, and are already seeing twice as many qualified people applying. Our AI agents are designed to eliminate conversion bottlenecks across the recruitment marketing funnel. This could really change how companies attract, engage, and source great talent at scale, while maintaining a consistent employer brand."

“Joveo is leading the charge in bringing practical AI innovation to recruitment,” said Heather Pysklywec, Chief Operating Officer at Mindfield, a trusted recruitment partner to many of Canada’s largest brands. “The introduction of their AI agents marks a major step forward. As an early adopter, we’ve already seen them help us fill over 80% of roles in record time."

Joveo’s recruitment marketing AI agents:

AI job advertiser: Dynamically optimizes job advertising across multiple channels to reach and target ideal candidates Ensures maximum ROI by continuously refining targeting, budgets, and bids

AI career site builder: Creates engaging career site and landing page experiences; requires zero web development expertise Boosts conversion rates by delivering personalized content and job recommendations to candidates

AI campaign manager: Automates personalized outreach and engagement campaigns across email and SMS Nurtures candidate relationships and maintains interest throughout the hiring process

AI recruiting assistant: Provides instant and intelligent responses to candidate inquiries 24/7 via chat Screens talent and schedules interviews Manages candidates through the recruiting process by customizing communication based on their stage and engagement

AI talent advisor: Delivers comprehensive analytics and actionable insights, including those from the recruiting funnel, labor market, and competition Provides strategic recommendations to improve recruiting



Joveo’s AI agents empower talent acquisition teams to get more qualified talent into their funnel, reduce cost-per-hire, accelerate time-to-fill, and enhance candidate experience.

The Joveo team will be exhibiting at booth #331 at UNLEASH America, Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, from May 6 to 8, 2025. For more information on Joveo’s autonomous AI agents, visit www.joveo.com/ai-agent-recruitment-marketing .

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered, high-performance recruitment marketing, Joveo is transforming talent attraction and recruitment media buying for the world’s largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and media agencies. The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the best candidates on time and within budget.

Powering millions of jobs every day, Joveo’s AI-led recruitment marketing platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize talent sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.

For more information about Joveo’s award-winning platform, visit www.joveo.com .

