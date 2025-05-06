Trauma Therapists and Mental Health Professionals Called to Explore Emerging Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies at Psychedelic Science 2025

• Industry-leading researchers and practitioners including Rachel Yehuda, Ph.D., Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Anne Wagner, Ph.D., C.Psych., Peter Hendricks, Ph.D., Michael Mithoefer, M.D., William A. Richards, Ph.D., Brian D. Richards, Psy.D. and many others gather to discuss the latest advances and future of psychedelic-assisted therapy

DENVER, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the field of psychedelic-assisted therapy (PAT) enters a new phase of clinical, ethical, and policy development, Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025) is inviting trauma therapists and mental health professionals to engage with the latest research, gain practical insights from leading experts, and expand their therapeutic toolkit with emerging psychedelic modalities at PS2025.

Hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) , this global conference will take place June 16–20, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. With hundreds of speakers , select CE/CME-accredited workshops , and a focus on evidence-based, trauma-informed practices, PS2025 is the largest psychedelic conference in the world—and the Therapy Track programming is built with clinicians in mind.

Therapy is a critical component of the healing process and at the heart of psychedelic-assisted care. It’s the therapist’s presence, ethics, and ability to guide and integrate these powerful experiences that helps unlock the body’s innate capacity to heal. At Psychedelic Science 2025, we’re not just exploring new treatments—we’re elevating the clinicians who make them work. Come learn, connect, and help co-create the future of mental health.

— Joseph McCowan , Psy.D., Member, Lykos Board of Directors and Chair, PS2025 Therapy Curatorial Committee

For licensed clinicians, Psychedelic Science 2025 offers:

Select CE/CME-accredited workshops on psychedelic-assisted therapy modalities, ethics, and integration

Data-driven sessions rooted in peer-reviewed research and clinical application

Culturally responsive programming and diverse practitioner voices

Opportunities to connect with global experts in trauma-informed psychedelic care

Psychedelic-assisted therapy is no longer speculative. It is regulated in multiple states, integrated into clinical systems, and evaluated in rigorous trials. This conference is where trauma therapists, psychologists, and mental health providers come together to examine, question, and co-create what responsible practice looks like in this new era. Visit PsychedelicScience.org to view full programming, register for workshops, and explore hotel and travel options. Workshop add-ons are limited and available on a first-come basis.

Below are just a few of the topics that will be addressed, along with some of the industry-leading researchers, therapists, and clinicians. Please visit this link for the latest on the Therapist track, including agenda and speaker updates.

Integrating Psychedelics and Psychology: A New Model for Trauma Healing

Trauma therapists have long served on the front lines of healing. As interest in psychedelic-assisted therapy accelerates, PS2025 recognizes the essential role that licensed clinicians must play in ensuring the safety, effectiveness, and ethical implementation of these novel interventions.

At the forefront of these efforts, Rachel Yehuda, Ph.D., Director, Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research at Mount Sinai; Director of Mental Health, Department of Veterans Affairs, will lead a discussion on “Assessing the Evidence for Evidence-based Therapies in Psychedelic Assisted Therapy (PAT)” and present new results from a pilot trial combining Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) with MDMA-assisted therapy. This session offers trauma therapists a rare opportunity to engage directly with research that merges established clinical frameworks with emerging psychedelic modalities.

Navigating Complexity: Ethics, Agency, and the Evolving Role of the Therapist

Chantelle Thomas, Ph.D., clinical psychologist and supervisor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, as well as a Phase 3 MDMA trial therapist, will explore the core therapeutic dynamics of psychedelic-assisted care—including the decentralization of therapist authority, the amplification of the therapeutic relationship in altered states, and the ethical implications of working outside pathology-based models.

Her session, “Addressing the myths and misconceptions of MDMA-Assisted Therapy” will also confront the top misconceptions of MDMA-assisted therapy, offering clinicians grounded insights into both the risks and the transformative potential of this emerging modality.

From the Individual to the Collective: Couples Therapy and Scalable Innovations

Anne Wagner, Ph.D., C.Psych., known for her pioneering work in MDMA-assisted Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy (CBCT) for PTSD, will present data from the first crossover trial of MDMA-assisted couple therapy for the “Psychedelic-Assisted Couple Therapy: Emerging Evidence from the First Modern Studies,” session. Additional esteemed panelists will also share new findings from ketamine-assisted group therapy with couples and emerging frameworks for psychedelic-supported relational health. With mental health systems under pressure, PS2025 will also spotlight the potential of group-based psychedelic therapy models to expand access and reduce costs, while preserving clinical depth and community connection.

Centering Cultural and Ethical Integrity in Psychedelic Healing

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Courtney Watson will lead two sessions centered on the experiences of Black women in psychedelic-assisted therapy training programs: “Breaking Barriers on the Path to Liberation: A Call to Center Black Women’s Healing Journey” and “Beyond the Clinical Trial: A Culturally Grounded Research Approach to Understanding Black Learners and Our Psychedelic Training Programs.” She will present culturally responsive frameworks for healing, grounded in African Psychology and Indigenous research methodologies, and advocate for ethical, inclusive research and care practices across the field.

Be The Bridge: Psychology and Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy

The field of psychedelic-assisted therapy (PAT) is advancing rapidly, offering promising interventions for treatment-resistant conditions like PTSD, depression, and anxiety. However, psychologists—experts in ethics, assessment, and human consciousness—have often not been at the forefront of shaping this transformative field. Psychologists must take a more active role in ensuring the safe, ethical, and effective implementation of PAT. In the session, “Bridging the Fields of Psychology and Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy,” Jessica Punzo, Psy.D., and her panel will talk about the role psychologists must take a more active role in ensuring the safe, ethical, and effective implementation of PAT and the current collaborative project with several divisions of the American Psychological Association (APA) to survey psychologists’ perspectives on PAT which will help inform the field’s future needs.

Global Perspectives on Psychedelic Care in Crisis Settings

An international panel on “Psychedelics and Societies in Crisis” will examine how practitioners are using psychedelic therapy to support healing in regions impacted by war, displacement, and systemic trauma. Speakers include Keren Tzarfaty, Ph.D., MFT, Marsela Pecanac, and Olga Chernoloz, Ph.D., among others, offering insight into the practical and ethical complexities of providing care during global upheaval.

In addition to the panels and sessions listed above, PS2025 will also feature workshops on June 16-17th, where CE/CME credits may be available for select workshops. The full lineup of therapy workshops includes:

MDMA-Assisted Couples Therapy

Led by Anne Wagner, Ph.D., C.Psych., this workshop introduces the clinical use of MDMA in couples therapy, both as a treatment for PTSD and within integrative relational work. From pioneering trials combining Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy with MDMA, Dr. Wagner will share insights into how MDMA can catalyze healing, deepen connection, and support relational growth.

Self- and Sensory Experience in Psychedelic Therapies: Exploring Growth Edges with Expanded Awareness in Psychedelics

Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., and Licia Sky lead this workshop exploring how psychedelic experiences can restore a sense of self, expand emotional awareness, and deepen physical vitality—especially for those healing from trauma. Based on insights from MAPS-sponsored MDMA trials and clinical practice, they will highlight the critical role of preparation, sensory awareness, attunement, and integration in supporting inner-directed healing processes. Participants will engage in research review and experiential exercises to enhance therapeutic presence and somatic attunement.

Unlocking the Self: Integrating Internal Family Systems with Psychedelic Therapy

Dick Schwartz, Ph.D., and Sunny Strasburg, LMFT, guide participants through the integration of Internal Family Systems (IFS) therapy with psychedelic-assisted therapy. Focusing on unburdening internal parts to access the "8 Cs" of Self—curiosity, compassion, clarity, connectedness, creativity, courage, confidence, and calm—they will explore how ketamine-assisted sessions can catalyze deep, lasting change. The workshop covers psycholytic and mid-dose ketamine approaches, preparing protectors for psychedelic work, and applying IFS principles to support self-leadership and integration throughout the healing journey.

Introduction to Psychedelic Therapy for the Treatment of Addiction

Peter Hendricks, Ph.D., shares insights from pioneering research into psychedelic-assisted treatments for substance use disorders. This workshop introduces clinicians to emerging studies on the use of psychedelics for addressing addictions to alcohol, opioids, nicotine, and more, offering new hope where traditional therapies often fall short.

Guiding Psilocybin Therapy Sessions

In this workshop, Mary Cosimano, LMSW, explores core therapeutic competencies essential for guiding psychedelic-assisted therapy, emphasizing presence, compassion, connection, and non-directive support. Participants will learn to create a safe, intentional set and setting, utilize guided imagery effectively, and approach integration practices. Experiential exercises, breakout groups, and Q&A sessions will deepen practical understanding.

MDMA-Assisted Therapy for PTSD: Observations from 20 Years of Clinical Research

Annie Mithoefer, B.S.N., and Michael Mithoefer, M.D., will review two decades of clinical trials exploring MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD, highlighting the challenges and breakthroughs of combining pharmacology with psychotherapy. The workshop will focus on a "self-directed" therapeutic approach, where participants' inner healing intelligence guides the process. Clinical vignettes will illustrate the dynamic between inner focus and therapist engagement. Marcela Ot’alora, M.A., L.P.C., and Bruce Poulter, M.P.H., will join for a final hour of Q&A and discussion.

Diversity & Cultural Competency in Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

Led by Monnica Williams, Ph.D., and Matthew Skinta, Ph.D., this workshop explores how broader societal issues—such as racism, homophobia, transphobia, and cultural bias—impact the psychedelic experience. Participants will learn how to create truly inclusive, healing spaces by recognizing and addressing the unique histories and vulnerabilities of marginalized communities within psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Psilocybin as a Tool in Personal and Spiritual Development

Drawing on ancient traditions and modern science, William A. Richards, Ph.D., and Brian D. Richards, Psy.D., examine how psilocybin can be thoughtfully and responsibly woven into contemporary society. They will cover essentials for safe use, the critical role of mindset and setting, the vast inner landscapes revealed through psychedelic experiences, and strategies for integrating newfound insights into daily living.

Psychedelic Therapy for End-of-Life and Palliative Care

Anthony P. Bossis, Ph.D., Mary Cosimano, LMSW, Manish Agrawal, M.D., and Eloise Cherian come together to explore how psychedelic-assisted therapy can ease emotional and existential distress in end-of-life care. Building on decades of research and recent FDA-approved trials, this workshop covers the history, therapeutic models, and clinical applications of psychedelics in palliative care, emphasizing death awareness, emotional healing, and patient-centered approaches.

Applying MDMA-Assisted Therapy Principles in Current Clinical and Research Settings

Marcela Ot’alora G., M.A., L.P.C., Bruce D. Poulter, M.P.H., Michael Mithoefer, M.D., and Annie Mithoefer, B.S.N., share decades of research and clinical experience to demonstrate how principles from MDMA-Assisted Therapy for PTSD can inform current ketamine- and psilocybin-assisted treatments. This workshop highlights key themes, challenges, and clinical applications through case studies, group discussions, experiential exercises, and a closing Q&A with the Mithoefers.

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world’s leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025, this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.

