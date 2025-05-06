Governor Shapiro Announces First PA SITES Grant Awards, Investing $64 Million in 11 Projects Across the Commonwealth, Creating Hundreds of Jobs and Building Shovel-Ready Sites for Businesses

Governor Josh Shapiro created the PA SITES program after consulting with national site selectors, allowing Pennsylvania to develop more readily available sites to attract companies, investment, and good jobs to the Commonwealth.

A major priority outlined in the Administration’s Economic Development Strategy, the Governor secured $500 million for site development, including $400 million for PA SITES, in the bipartisan 2024-25 budget.

PA SITES received 66 applications for over $377 million worth of projects; Shapiro Administration will continue reviewing applications on a regular basis with the intention of announcing more awards in the third quarter of 2025.

Bedford, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the Commonwealth is investing $64 million in 11 projects through the first round of the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program to build shovel-ready industrial sites across the Commonwealth in order to attract businesses, investment, and good-paying jobs to Pennsylvania.

Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger made today’s PA SITES announcement in Bedford, where the Bedford County Development Association (BCDA) is receiving a $2.8 million grant from the program to develop Area 1 and 2 of a 151-acre site into the Bedford County Business Park III. These areas will consist of nine lots ranging in size from 20.9 acres to 1 acre. BCDA will use the funds to make site improvements, including extending water and sewer lines and grading parcels. PA SITES is helping create shovel-ready sites across the Commonwealth in order to spur economic growth for all Pennsylvanians.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration developed PA SITES after soliciting feedback from national site selectors who help companies decide where to relocate and grow. Governor Shapiro worked across the aisle to secure $500 million dollars for site development in his 2024-25 budget, including $400 million for PA SITES. As a result of successful program and Governor Shapiro’s advocacy, Pennsylvania was rated the top state in the Northeast for Regional Economic Competitiveness by Site Selector Magazine.

DCED administers the program and will continue to accept applications and award grants and loans for eligible projects on a rolling basis

“When I took office as Governor, my goal was to make Pennsylvania more competitive, to make us a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation. Our strategy recognizes that in order to compete and create opportunity, we need to invest,” said Governor Shapiro. “We’ve heard loud and clear that Pennsylvania needs to develop more sites we can use to sell our Commonwealth to companies that want to grow and thrive here. These sites are key to growing our economy, creating more jobs and thriving communities, and helping Pennsylvania compete ― and win.”

In this round of PA SITES funding, DCED received 66 applications requesting more than $377 million ― demonstrating the need for these investments.

“When we were developing the Economic Development Strategy, we took feedback from site selector experts who told us Pennsylvania needs more readily available sites for growing businesses to see Pennsylvania as a viable option. That’s why the Governor created PA SITES,” said Secretary Siger. “The Commonwealth is home to a highly skilled workforce, bountiful natural resources, and a strategic location. These projects will create new jobs, increase access to opportunity for our residents, and strengthen Pennsylvania’s economic future for years to come.”

PA SITES funding can be used for planning grants to conduct plans or feasibility studies for prospective sites, as well as construction grants and loans to help finance strategic investments to enhance sites across the Commonwealth. Award amounts are determined based on a competitive analysis that includes the applicant’s need, the marketability of the fully developed site, and the project’s alignment with the key industries in Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy , and local and regional priorities.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive this $2.8 million grant from the new PA SITES program — it will be instrumental in advancing the development of our 151-acre Bedford County Business Park III,” said Bette Slayton, President and CEO, Bedford County Development Association. “This investment comes at a critical time. Our first two business parks are nearly fully occupied, and the lack of shovel-ready sites has limited our ability to support local business expansion and attract new employers to the region. We sincerely thank Governor Shapiro for recognizing this need and creating a program that directly addresses it. We also thank Representative Topper and Senator Stefano for funding the program. PA SITES fills a critical void for rural communities like Bedford County, and this funding will help us continue building a strong and sustainable economic future for our region.”

In addition to the BCDA project in Bedford County, PA SITES program funding is also being awarded to the following recipients:

Berks County – $2,308,173 grant to PDC Northeast LPIV, LLC to construct new utility infrastructure at the Southern Berks Industrial Park to prepare a 107-acre lot to accommodate 900,000 square feet of light industrial use facilities. The utility infrastructure will also position the 1,139-acre business park for the development of additional lots in the future.

grant to PDC Northeast LPIV, LLC to construct new utility infrastructure at the Southern Berks Industrial Park to prepare a 107-acre lot to accommodate 900,000 square feet of light industrial use facilities. The utility infrastructure will also position the 1,139-acre business park for the development of additional lots in the future. Bucks County – $2,000,000 grant to Crownwood Condo 4 LLC for necessary site preparation activities at the last undeveloped 6.9-acre portion of the Crownwood Industrial Park, making it poised to accommodate a 100,000-square-foot facility for industrial use.

grant to Crownwood Condo 4 LLC for necessary site preparation activities at the last undeveloped 6.9-acre portion of the Crownwood Industrial Park, making it poised to accommodate a 100,000-square-foot facility for industrial use. Cumberland County – a total of $10,227,830 to Real Estate Collaborative Frog Switch (REC FS), LLC. A grant of $6,136,698 and a loan of $4,091,132 will be used to redevelop the former Frog Switch & Manufacturing Company property and includes environmental assessment and remediation, asbestos abatement, demolition of approximately 40 existing buildings, and site improvements.

to Real Estate Collaborative Frog Switch (REC FS), LLC. A grant of and a loan of will be used to redevelop the former Frog Switch & Manufacturing Company property and includes environmental assessment and remediation, asbestos abatement, demolition of approximately 40 existing buildings, and site improvements. Dauphin County – $247,796 grant to Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority to develop a plan for the development of the Crawford Power Generation Station for potential aeronautical use.

grant to Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority to develop a plan for the development of the Crawford Power Generation Station for potential aeronautical use. Fayette County – $821,524 grant to the Fay-Penn Economic Development Council for Phase I development of the Lemont Rail Park site in North Union Township. The access road and stormwater improvements will result in 82 acres of newly developed industrial rail property to attract new manufacturing and industrial businesses.

grant to the Fay-Penn Economic Development Council for Phase I development of the Lemont Rail Park site in North Union Township. The access road and stormwater improvements will result in 82 acres of newly developed industrial rail property to attract new manufacturing and industrial businesses. Franklin County – $4,613,046 grant to the Franklin County Area Development Corporation to subdivide a 20.5-acre parcel in the Wharf Road Industrial Park into three lots and provide the necessary utilities and site prep for advanced manufacturing.

grant to the Franklin County Area Development Corporation to subdivide a 20.5-acre parcel in the Wharf Road Industrial Park into three lots and provide the necessary utilities and site prep for advanced manufacturing. Luzerne County – $4,125,000 loan to the Greater Hazleton Community-Area New Development Organization, Inc. to develop Site 28 in the Humboldt Industrial Park North, a modern developed industrial park in Hazle Township, Luzerne County. These improvements would result in the creation of an approximately 125,000-square-foot, pad-ready site with rail connectivity.

loan to the Greater Hazleton Community-Area New Development Organization, Inc. to develop Site 28 in the Humboldt Industrial Park North, a modern developed industrial park in Hazle Township, Luzerne County. These improvements would result in the creation of an approximately 125,000-square-foot, pad-ready site with rail connectivity. Philadelphia – $30,000,000 grant to Ensemble/Mosaic Navy Yard, LLC to develop the Philadelphia Navy Yard Greenway District. A 54-acre section of the Navy Yard will be prepared for six lots to support 500,000 – 700,000 square feet of new advanced manufacturing/commercial space. Funding will be used for roadway and utilities, soil excavation, grading, and stormwater management. The project will target life sciences, research, and manufacturing.

grant to Ensemble/Mosaic Navy Yard, LLC to develop the Philadelphia Navy Yard Greenway District. A 54-acre section of the Navy Yard will be prepared for six lots to support 500,000 – 700,000 square feet of new advanced manufacturing/commercial space. Funding will be used for roadway and utilities, soil excavation, grading, and stormwater management. The project will target life sciences, research, and manufacturing. Washington County – $250,000 grant to the Mon Valley Alliance to conduct a feasibility study for a 542-acre site along State Route 136/PA Toll 43, located above former mining operations.

grant to the Mon Valley Alliance to conduct a feasibility study for a 542-acre site along State Route 136/PA Toll 43, located above former mining operations. Westmoreland County – $6,984,906 grant to RIDC Southwestern Pennsylvania Growth Fund to rehabilitate existing buildings 37 and 38 on the former Alcoa manufacturing site, now the New Kensington Advanced Manufacturing Park. The rehabilitation of the shell/framework will open the almost 130,000 square feet of space for the operation of a business at the 70-acre business park.

“This is a tremendous investment for Bedford County as we continue to attract world-class businesses to this area,” said House Republican Leader Jesse Topper.

“This announcement represents an important step in advancing the economic potential of Bedford County and the surrounding region,” said Senator Pat Stefano. “Strategic investments like this not only create jobs but also lay the groundwork for sustained, long-term growth. It reflects a thoughtful, targeted approach to economic development that sends a clear message that rural Pennsylvania is open for business. I look forward to seeing how this project helps strengthen our local economy and creates new opportunities for the hardworking families and communities we serve.”

Investing in Economic Development in Pennsylvania

Governor Shapiro is delivering real results for Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses. Since day one, his Administration has taken bold steps to strengthen the economy and attract new investment:

Secured $500 million in site development funding to attract businesses, create jobs, and drive long-term economic growth.

to attract businesses, create jobs, and drive long-term economic growth. Generated more than $3.7 billion in private sector investment , leading to the creation of over 5,000 new jobs across Pennsylvania.

, leading to the creation of over 5,000 new jobs across Pennsylvania. Cut business filing wait times from 8 weeks to just 2 days, making it easier for entrepreneurs to start and expand their businesses.

from 8 weeks to just 2 days, making it easier for entrepreneurs to start and expand their businesses. Increased the Net Operating Loss (NOL) Deduction Limit, allowing businesses to reduce taxable income by up to 80 percent by 2029 – keeping Pennsylvania competitive with other states. In this year’s budget proposal , the Governor proposed accelerating Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the tax rate by 0.75 percent annually and lowering it to 4.99 percent by 2029.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy in the Governor’s 2025-26 budget proposal at shapirobudget.pa.gov and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

