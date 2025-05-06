EFCG Advises ILLUME on its Sale to E Source, a Portfolio Company of Align Capital Partners

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG) is pleased to announce that our client, ILLUME Advising, LLC (ILLUME) , has been acquired by E Source Companies LLC (E Source) , a solutions-based research, consulting, and data science firm serving the utility sector for over 30 years, and a portfolio company of Align Capital Partners . The acquisition boosts E Source’s ability to help its utility clients by providing deeper insights, tailored solutions, and richer engagement, building on the company’s deep expertise in North America’s utility sector.ILLUME is a renowned research and strategy consultancy specializing in people-centered consulting to advance, re-envision, and transform the power sector. Over its 17-year history, ILLUME has expanded to include more than 45 consultants with diverse expertise in social sciences, data science, engineering, strategic planning, and policy implementation.From behavioral economics and human-centered design to applied engineering and building science, ILLUME's multidisciplinary expertise will further enhance E Source's deep technical knowledge and trend-tracking capabilities across all utility verticals.Anne Dougherty & Sara Conzemius, ILLUME’s founders and co-owners, commented, "We are appreciative of the strategic advice and transaction support we received from the EFCG team through this process. We are excited for what’s ahead, and confident our clients will see immediate value. "The companies are now going through a systematic integration process, until the completion of which ILLUME will operate semi-independently as an E Source company.About ILLUME AdvisingILLUME Advising is a wholly women-owned consultancy that provides holistic, human-centered and equitable research, evaluation, market assessment, and technical advisory services to administrators and regulators of energy efficiency and clean energy programs. ILLUME measures the impacts of energy efficiency and clean energy programs and provides strategic guidance for improving program design and delivery.Learn more at www.illumeadvising.com About EFCGFounded in 1990, the Environmental Financial Consulting Group is the premier M&A advisor and management consultant to Architecture, Engineering, and Consulting (AEC) firms. Our mission is to provide a strategic edge to AEC firms to advance the industry. For 35+ years and counting, we have served as a retained advisor to 550+ firms, advised on 240+ M&A transactions, and held more than 100 executive conferences.Learn more at www.efcg.com

