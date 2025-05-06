AHA-supported bipartisan legislation introduced in House and Senate would protect health care workers from violence

The Save Healthcare Workers Act (H.R.3178/S.1600) — bipartisan legislation that would make it a crime to assault hospital workers, similar to the current federal law protecting airline and airport workers — was introduced May 5 in the House and Senate. Reps. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, are the House sponsors, and Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and Angus King, I-Maine, are the Senate sponsors.

In a statement today, AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack said, “Every day, health care workers bravely serve our communities, providing lifesaving care often under stressful circumstances. It is unacceptable that these dedicated caregivers regularly face the threat of violence while working to help patients heal.

“Ensuring a safe working environment for health care providers must be a national priority. Acts of violence not only jeopardize the physical and psychological health of victims, but they also disrupt patient care and contribute to staff burnout and workforce shortages. Protecting the health care workforce is important for their safety and for the overall quality of care.