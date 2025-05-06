Palace Studios Expands Hong Kong Locations With New Studios in Wyndham Street and Lan Kwai Fong

Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Palace Studios, the high-end private fitness studio chain that has quickly become the premium destination for Hong Kong's wellness elite, has announced the launch of two new state-of-the-art locations in two of the island's most prestigious districts: Wyndham Street and Lan Kwai Fong. The expansion represents a bold new chapter for the rapidly growing brand, known for its tailored, high-end services catering to Hong Kong's discerning wellness professionals and fitness enthusiasts. Learn more about the spaces at https://palace-studios.com/our-spaces.

As a private studio experience that focuses on personalised, high-quality Pilates, yoga, and wellness offerings, Palace Studios has earned a reputation for excellence since its establishment. With the addition of these new locations, Palace Studios continues to expand its footprint in Hong Kong, offering the city's best Pilates and yoga instructors, physiotherapists, and wellness professionals and their sophisticated clients unparalleled access to world class facilities.

The new Wyndham Street and Lan Kwai Fong locations exemplify the essence of Palace Studios' ethos: modern, private, and luxurious fitness spaces designed to foster wellness, well-being, and ultimate comfort for both clients and instructors. Each studio has been meticulously designed with the highest quality equipment and unparalleled attention to detail, ensuring that the instructors who use these spaces can provide their clients with the highest standard of care, instruction, and individualised fitness training.

"The fitness industry has transformed dramatically in recent years, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dinesh Nihalchand, the CEO and founder of Palace Studios. "People increasingly seek more personalised and innovative fitness experiences, moving away from the traditional 'big box' gym model. This shift inspired us to create Palace Studios. Our goal is to revolutionise fitness by blending top-notch technology with pristine environments," he explains.

Palace Studios is committed to empowering the best wellness professionals in Hong Kong. Instructors are offered a range of flexible options, including the ability to book fully equipped, private studios on-demand through the Palace Studios app, ensuring seamless scheduling and optimal use of the facilities.

The launch of these two new locations also represents a significant opportunity for Pilates and yoga instructors looking to elevate their offerings. Palace Studios' private environments are designed to allow instructors to focus on what they do best — creating deeply personal, transformative experiences for their clients, without the distractions or constraints of traditional gyms.

Each studio is designed with specific attention to the needs of wellness professionals. Spacious rooms, high-end reformers, and fully integrated technology make the studios not just a place for fitness but a holistic space for healing and mindfulness. Whether leading a private pilates session or guiding a one-on-one yoga class, instructors will find their new settings to be inspiring and conducive to exceptional results.

With its strategic positioning in two of Hong Kong's most vibrant and influential districts, Palace Studios is set to attract an elevated clientele of health-conscious individuals who are seeking more than just fitness — they are seeking an experience. These locations offer a sanctuary for those wishing to escape the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong's busy streets and retreat into a space designed for rejuvenation and personal growth.

Palace Studios is Hong Kong's premier tech-enabled fitness premises provider. The company is delighted to announce the opening of Palace Six, a dedicated studio thoughtfully designed for local fitness professionals to deliver effective yoga and mat-based exercise.

