FillaRole Launches AI-Powered Hiring Platform to Transform Canadian Employment

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian businesses now have a smarter, faster way to hire—thanks to FillaRole. Officially launched in beta earlier this year, the AI-powered platform is now fully available across the country and has already attracted more than 40,000 job applicants and 90,000 users.

Unlike traditional job boards that leave hiring teams buried under piles of unqualified resumes, FillaRole is purpose-built to simplify employment. The platform combines advanced artificial intelligence with real human support to instantly organize, rank, and categorize applicants by location and fit. With growing national attention, FillaRole recently earned a coveted spot in VentureLAB’s Accelerated Growth Program, which supports high-potential Canadian tech companies that are redefining their industries.

Built for Real-World Employers, Not Recruiters

“Business owners don’t have time to babysit job boards. You post a job, get flooded with resumes, and hope for the best,” said Keli Propp, CEO of FillaRole. “Platforms like Indeed or ZipRecruiter leave you doing all the work. FillaRole actually cares if you succeed. Whether you need one great local hire or a shortlist of candidates from across the country, or across the globe, we make it easy.”

FillaRole is a three-generation, family-owned and operated Canadian job platform. While designed for employers of all sizes and industries, it has proven especially successful in the construction, manufacturing, hospitality, and healthcare sector—where hiring is often urgent, but rarely anyone’s full-time job. The company has recently gained high-profile support through its new strategic advisor, Jon Reyes, former Cabinet Minister for the Province of Manitoba, who brings valuable credibility and deep insight into workforce policy and immigration strategy.

Key Features That Save Time and Stress

Getting started on average takes just seven minutes. Employers sign-up for free, answer a few quick questions, and FillaRole’s team and technology take it from there. Key features include:

One-click posting to 19+ job boards – Maximize visibility in a single step.

AI-powered matching – Candidates are instantly ranked by fit and location, saving hours.

Human support when you need it – From writing job ads to scheduling interviews.

Performance reporting in 48 hours – Know what’s working and where to adjust.

Local talent first - Prioritizes qualified candidates near you, with the ability to tap into global talent when needed.

Immigration-ready talent access – For hard-to-fill roles, access over 40,000 skilled workers through a trusted partner with a 99.5% success rate.

Built for Local Talent, Ready for the World

FillaRole operates on the principle of "Hire Near. Hire FaR." While the platform emphasizes securing local talent, it also recognizes that sometimes local talent isn't available. In such cases, FillaRole provides seamless, compliant, and stress-free access to global talent through its partnerships with various vetted Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs) across Canada.

Job seekers also benefit from FillaRole’s streamlined approach. Whether they’re Canadian residents or immigration-ready professionals, candidates can register and get matched with real job opportunities that align with their skills and experience. They’ll also receive ongoing push notifications when new, relevant roles are posted—no more sifting through outdated listings.

FillaRole is a comprehensive solution designed to give businesses a competitive edge in today’s job market. By combining convenience, efficiency, and AI precision, FillaRole delivers better candidates, less time wasted, and a hiring experience built around how real businesses operate.

“Our clients don’t care about buttons and dashboards. They just want good people and less stress,” said Propp. “We built FillaRole to deliver exactly that.”

Employers can sign up today or request a demo at www.fillarole.ca.

About FillaRole

FillaRole is an AI-powered hiring platform developed to simplify employment for Canadian businesses. By automating job postings and applicant sorting, FillaRole enables employers to save time, improve efficiency, and focus on hiring the right talent. Proudly Canadian, FillaRole supports both local and international hiring with expert guidance every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.fillarole.ca.

Media Contact:

Keli Propp

CEO, FillaRole

Email: keli@fillarole.ca

Phone: 306-900-6899

