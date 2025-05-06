Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Now Open in Hurst, Texas

HURST, Texas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest single-family home community in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Toll Brothers at Adkins Park. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 705 Doppler Court in Hurst, Texas.

Showcasing one- and two-story single-family homes on expansive 70-foot-wide home sites, Toll Brothers at Adkins Park offers six spacious, open-concept floor plans ranging from 3,089 to over 4,940+ square feet with 4 to 6 bedrooms, modern architecture, and outstanding options for personalization at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Home pricing starts from $1.08 million.





“We are excited to introduce Toll Brothers at Adkins Park, which epitomizes luxury living in Hurst,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas. “This community offers spacious home sites, elegant home designs, and access to top-rated schools in the Keller Independent School District, making it an ideal choice for families seeking a luxurious and active lifestyle.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Homeowners in the community will enjoy easy access to the nearby Cotton Belt Trail offering 13 miles of hiking and biking. The community is located just 20 minutes from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, making it convenient for frequent travelers. Children in the community will have the opportunity to attend schools in the highly acclaimed Keller Independent School District, including Liberty Elementary, Keller Middle School, and Keller High School.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Adkins Park, call (855) 289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/DFW.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

