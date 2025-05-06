Denis Walsh Receives Loren Dunton Lifetime Achievement Award from the IARFC

Palm Beach Gardens, Fl, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC) has honored Denis Walsh, President & CEO of Money Concepts International, with the Loren Dunton Lifetime Achievement Award. This prestigious award recognizes individuals who have made a lasting impact on the financial services profession, contributed to financial education, and upheld the highest ethical standards in financial consulting.

With over 40 years of experience, Walsh has dedicated his career to empowering financial professionals and their clients. He joined Money Concepts International in 1981, just two years after its founding, and was elected President in 1997 before becoming CEO in 2006. Under his leadership, Money Concepts has continued the mission established by founder John P. Walsh in 1979: to provide independent financial professionals, tax professionals, and financial institutions with a structured, unbiased platform for delivering holistic financial planning and wealth management solutions free from hidden fees, corporate product biases or sales pressure.

Throughout his tenure, Walsh has led with the belief that love is the foundation of true success. He can often be heard saying, “The more you do for others, the more you do for yourself.” For him, that is more than a saying. It is a way of leading. When you put others first and genuinely invest in their well-being, you create something far greater in return. Love, as Walsh sees it, is not just a feeling but a commitment to act with intention, consistency, and care. This practice of love extends to the way clients are treated and how colleagues relate to one another, shaping a culture at Money Concepts rooted in connection, respect, and shared growth.

At the center of Walsh’s leadership is his belief that success is achieved by putting love into every action—a mindset reflected in Money Concepts' 2025 slogan: "Be Bold. Dare to Give More." This message reflects his unwavering commitment to serving others with intention, uplifting financial professionals, and advancing the industry with integrity and purpose.

Walsh holds multiple professional designations, including CFP® (Certified Financial Planner™), RFC® (Registered Financial Consultant), CFS (Certified Fund Specialist), and CEP (Certified Estate Planner). His contributions to financial education and ethical financial planning reflect the values championed by Loren Dunton, often regarded as the "Father of Financial Planning."

"I am deeply honored to receive the Loren Dunton Lifetime Achievement Award," said Denis Walsh. "Loren Dunton’s vision transformed financial planning into a profession built on education, integrity, and service. It is a privilege to continue that legacy by helping financial professionals and their clients thrive."

About Money Concepts International

Founded in 1979, Money Concepts International is a leading financial planning and wealth management firm dedicated to providing independent financial professionals with the tools and support they need to succeed. With a focus on integrity, innovation, and a culture of Committed Benevolent Interest, Money Concepts empowers advisors to build client-focused practices and deliver holistic financial solutions.

About the IARFC

The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC) is a nonprofit association that provides support, education, and resources for financial professionals committed to ethical and competent financial consulting. The IARFC promotes the highest standards in financial planning through certification programs, continuing education, and recognition of industry leaders.

