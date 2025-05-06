School of Government partners with China to train public servants on Modernisation and Professionalisation of the State



The National School of Government (The NSG) has organised a learning exchange programme taking public servants and elected public representatives to China to gain firsthand experience of how China has managed the modernisation and professionalisation of the State.

The programme on Modernisation and Professionalisation of the State, runs from the 7th to the 27th of May. It is hosted by the Academy for International Business Officials in the People’s Republic of China and is supported by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. The programme explores the Chinese path of modernization from a largely rural and agrarian society to a highly modernized and industrialised society having abolished absolute poverty in 2020, ten years before the goal South Africa has set in the National Development Plan and the United Nations Agenda for Sustainable development, to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030.

The NSG’s international exchanges are aimed at facilitating public servants’ access to specialist knowledge and skills needed to enhance public sector performance and development through among others learning from the development trajectory of other countries in the global South and North.

The Minister for Public Service and Administration, Honourable Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi has congratulated the officials nominated to attend this programme and said “State capacity is important in pursuing equitable and sustainable socio-economic transformation as well as safeguarding the rights and dignity of the people of South Africa. Chinese leadership and achievements serve as a great source of inspiration for transformation on the African continent. African Officials participating in these exchanges contribute to innovation and strengthening of public institutions to play a transformative role”.

The South African government has committed itself to drive inclusive growth and job creation; to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living with a developmental and capable state playing a central role in this regard as the NDP puts it: “South Africa can realise these goals by drawing on the energies of its people, growing an inclusive economy, building capabilities, enhancing the capacity of the state, and promoting leadership and partnerships throughout society”.

This exchange is part of a series in the NSG’s international cooperation for public sector development and performance.

