Gauteng Health on restored electricity at Weskoppies Hospital

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) wishes to notify the public that electricity supply at Weskoppies Hospital has been restored following an agreement with the City of Tshwane.

The Department’s contingency plans ensured that services continue as per normal amid electricity supply disconnection.

We reiterate that patient care was never compromised during the hours in which the facility had to rely on its backup system of five generators and a solar system.

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication: 064 803 0808 or healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

