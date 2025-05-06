Guardian Recovery Expands Boca Raton Adolescent Center to Offer Primary Mental Health Treatment

Guardian Recovery is proud to announce a significant expansion of its Boca Raton Adolescent Center, now providing primary mental health treatment for teens.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Recovery Expands Boca Raton Adolescent Center to Offer Primary Mental Health TreatmentGuardian Recovery is proud to announce a significant expansion of its Boca Raton Adolescent Center, now providing primary mental health treatment for teens ages 13 to 17. Beginning today, adolescents struggling with behavioral and mental health disorders can access comprehensive, specialized care through Guardian Recovery’s adolescent treatment program.This expansion represents a major milestone for South Florida teens and families seeking support for mental health challenges. Previously, Guardian Recovery’s licensure focused on substance use disorders. With the new primary mental health licensure through OCA, the center can now serve a broader range of needs, greatly increasing access to care for those who need it most.Keesha Scott, cofounder of the Guardian Recovery Adolescent Program, shared her enthusiasm for this new chapter:"By expanding our mental health services, we’re able to reach more teenagers at a time when youth mental health is a growing concern that can’t be ignored. We’re proud to be part of the solution—offering real support, real healing, and a path forward for teens and their families."The Boca Raton Adolescent Program now offers both Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) services, providing flexible, evidence-based treatment options for teens and their families. Guardian Recovery’s dedicated treatment advisors are available 24/7, helping families navigate the coordination of care with compassion and expertise.Immediate openings are available, and the center accepts most major insurance plans, which could mean little to no out-of-pocket costs for families seeking help.Restore your family today—help is just a phone call away.

