Doorland Group Acquires DoorWorks Company, Expanding Capabilities and Geographic Reach

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doorland Group, a leading manufacturer of custom engineered stile and rail wood doors and MDF solutions, today announced the acquisition of DoorWorks Company, a premier U.S.-based manufacturer of architectural MDF doors based in Stanley, North Carolina.This acquisition is the latest step in Doorland Group’s strategy to expand its product offerings and geographic presence across North America. DoorWorks has built a strong reputation for its quick-ship MDF programs, precise architectural detailing, and commitment to high-performance craftsmanship for residential and commercial interiors.“We are thrilled to welcome DoorWorks into the Doorland family,” said Andrea Granotto, President of Doorland Group. “This partnership not only strengthens our custom MDF door capabilities but also enables us to deliver faster lead times and elevated service to designers, builders, and distributors across the U.S. and Canada.” “Our strategic growth plans are anchored in delivering excellent customer experiences and service. Which this will continue to allow us to achieve. This gives us an opportunity to add capacity and operationalize Doorland commitment to our customer with new roots.”DoorWorks marks a strategic addition to Doorland’s growing North American footprint. By integrating DoorWorks’ proprietary stile and rail MDF manufacturing process and its responsive quick-ship model, Doorland is positioned to deliver even greater flexibility and speed-to-market on a broader range of interior door solutions.DoorWorks leadership—including founder Tom Fody—will remain in place, ensuring continuity in quality, service, and innovation. Customers can expect uninterrupted service and continued access to the full range of DoorWorks products, now backed by Doorland Group’s national distribution network.About Doorland GroupFounded in 1979, Doorland Group is a Canadian manufacturer of custom engineered doors and wood mouldings, serving both residential and commercial markets. With a commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and design excellence, Doorland supplies leading architects, designers, builders, and developers throughout North America from its 150,000-square-foot facility in Vaughan, Ontario.About DoorWorks CompanyEstablished in 2003, DoorWorks Company is an American manufacturer of custom and quick-ship architectural MDF interior doors, offering stile and rail construction, CNC precision, and short-lead production cycles. DoorWorks serves residential, multi-family, and commercial interior markets with a strong focus on quality and responsiveness.For media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.