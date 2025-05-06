North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors Celebrates Historic 100-Year Milestone

100 years of serving North Carolinians Senator Steve Jarvis and NCLBGC Executive Director Ryan Cody Left to Right, Eric Reichard, Chair NCLBGC, Executive Director Ryan Cody, Senator Steve Jarvis..

Century-long commitment to protecting public welfare and regulating North Carolina’s construction industry reaches significant anniversary

For 100 years, the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors has stood as a strong presence of public protection and industry standards” — Ryan Cody, Executive Director of the NCLBGC

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors (NCLBGC) is marking a historic milestone as it celebrates 100 years of serving North Carolinians. Established in 1925, the NCLBGC has spent a century safeguarding life, health, and property while promoting public welfare through the regulation of general contracting across North Carolina.The NCLBGC hosted a commemorative event on April 16, 2025, that brought together current and former Board members, current and retired staff, General Assembly representatives, and partner organizations to honor this significant achievement. The celebration highlighted the NCLBGC’s evolution over the past century and its continued dedication to its founding mission of protecting North Carolinians through contractor licensing and regulation. During the event, Senator Steve Jarvis presented Executive Director Ryan Cody with a certificate commemorating 100 years of service.“For 100 years, the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors has stood as a strong presence of public protection and industry standards,” said Ryan Cody, Executive Director of the NCLBGC. “What began as a pioneering effort in 1925 has grown into a comprehensive regulatory framework aimed at ensuring North Carolinians have measures and systems in place to ensure quality and integrity in the practice of general contracting throughout our state.”Since its inception, the NCLBGC has executed its purpose through the issuance of licenses, renewal processes, and continuing education requirements that help maintain high standards in the construction industry. The NCLBGC currently issues licenses to approximately 30,000 general contractors annually, each of whom must demonstrate their qualifications and commitment to professional standards.“As we reflect on our century of service, we remain focused on our core mission while adapting to the ever-changing needs of both the industry and the public,” Cody said. “Our enforcement activities through disciplinary hearings and investigations ensure that licensees maintain the standards North Carolinians deserve and expect.”The Board’s impact extends beyond regulation, with significant efforts devoted to educating Licensees and the general public about contracting requirements, consumer protection, and industry best practices. These educational initiatives help consumers avoid scams, work effectively with general contractors, and understand when licensed contractors are legally required for construction projects.The centennial celebration represents not only a look back at the NCLBGC’s historic achievements but also a recommitment to its founding principles as it enters its second century. The NCLBGC continues to evolve its approaches to regulation and education while maintaining its fundamental purpose of protecting the public through professional licensing standards.###About The North Carolina Licensing Board for General ContractorsThe North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors (NCLBGC) is the state agency established by the NC General Assembly in 1925 for the purpose of safeguarding life, health, and property and to promote public welfare. The board works to educate the public to avoid scams, work well with general contractors, and know when a project is required, by law, to have a licensed contractor. The NCLBGC determines the qualifications for granting North Carolina licenses for general contractors, including annual continuing education requirements, issuing licenses to approximately 30,000 licensed general contractors annually. Additional information is available at www.nclbgc.org or by calling or (919) 571-4183.Note to Media: Ryan Cody is available for on-camera or phone interviews related to this topic.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.