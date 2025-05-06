Motorcycle Safety Foundation Shares Tips to Keep Everyone Safe on the Road this Summer

BOISE, Idaho, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer approaches, so does peak riding season, with more and more motorcyclists gearing up to enjoy the open road to commute, travel, and find new adventures. Motorcycle registrations reached an all-time high of 9.5 million in 2023, the latest year available, according to the Federal Highway Administration. With so many more riders, the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) is sharing its top tips for riders and drivers to help keep everyone safe.

“Many drivers don’t realize how quickly a motorcycle can disappear into a blind spot,” said Andria Yu, a motorcycle safety expert and RiderCoach with the MSF. “Before changing lanes or making a turn, take an extra second to look, then check again. Many cars have blind spot detectors, but don’t rely on them as they don’t always pick up motorcyclists. It’s best to use your mirrors and make a head check, looking with your eyes. Stay focused on the road. Don’t drive distracted. Did you know that driving at 65 miles per hour, you can travel about 100 feet in one second. Three seconds of distraction, and you’ve covered about a football field. And make sure to give riders some space. Many motorcyclists slow down by rolling off their throttle, which means their brake light might not come on, so give yourself some extra room behind them.”



Motorcyclists are also encouraged to wear bright or light-colored gear and look over their motorcycles before heading out.

“Before every ride, check your tires, lights and fluids,” said Yu. “And whether you're new to riding or have years of experience, proper training makes all the difference. It is one of the best investments you can make in your safety.”

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation provides safety courses that focus on real-world techniques, teaching fundamental motorcycle skills and strategies required to be a safe rider. To enroll in a course or learn more about motorcycle safety, visit msf-usa.org.

