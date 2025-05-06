Attorney General Ken Paxton has put TP-Link, Alibaba, CapCut, and several other Chinese and Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”) aligned companies on notice that they are violating Texans’ privacy rights.

Pursuant to the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act (“TDPSA”), Attorney General Paxton has given the CCP-affiliated companies thirty days to comply with Texas’s heightened privacy protections. The law requires companies to disclose whether they process consumer data, allow consumers to opt out of data collection, and enable consumers to delete their personal data entirely. If the companies fail to comply with the TDPSA, additional legal action will be taken.

“I have notified several Chinese-owned companies that they must stop violating Texas’s privacy laws and protect Texans’ data from falling into the hands of the CCP. Failure to do so will be met with the full force of my office,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will always protect our citizens’ data privacy rights and use every tool I have to hold companies accountable for acting unlawfully.”

This latest action is part of Attorney General Paxton’s nation-leading privacy and technology enforcement initiative and follows his investigation of the CCP-affiliated artificial intelligence service DeepSeek. Attorney General Paxton also banned DeepSeek on all devices owned by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

If you think a company is not complying with the TDPSA, you may submit a complaint to the Texas Attorney General’s Office here.