Minnesota Food & Beverage Brands Showcase Innovation at 2025 National Restaurant Association Show

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Make it Minnesota Program is supporting thirteen food and beverage brands at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, held annually in the North Hall of McCormick Place, in Chicago, IL. They will exhibit as part of the

"A Taste of the States" showcase, organized by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

NRA provides exposure to a regional, national, and international audience of buyers looking for new and better products for their foodservice. The event is touted as the largest annual gathering of foodservice professionals in the Western Hemisphere.

"We’re proud to support these outstanding Minnesota brands as they work to expand their reach into new markets," said MDA Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey. "The National Restaurant Association Show is an incredible opportunity to introduce their innovative products to buyers and distributors from across the country and around the world."

Seven of the 13 Minnesota brands participating this year are new to the NRA Show, but one standout company has been a staple of the Minnesota Pavilion for 25+ years. Captain Ken’s Foods, a St. Paul-based family-owned and managed company, is known for its famous oven-baked beans (not canned), hearty chili recipes, and other comforting classics including cheesy hash browns, taco meat, and more.

Capitan Ken’s Foods owners, Mike and John Traxler recently shared how valuable the show has been to help grow their business. “The connections we’ve made at the NRA Show have helped us expand our reach, which now touches over 40 states and Canada," said Traxler. “It’s always exciting to share our tried-and-true favorites alongside new recipe innovations as we continue to develop new business with prospective customers, thank existing customers for their years of patronage, and of course, to see other first-time Minnesota exhibitors make their mark."

The following brands will exhibit in the Minnesota Pavilion at NRA 2025.

The MDA will host a “Minnesota Mingle” reception for Minnesota exhibitors, retailers, brokers, service providers, and other industry attendees on Saturday, May 17. Minnesota NRA attendees interested in attending can contact Erika Camplin, Food Business Development Administrator, at Erika.Camplin@state.mn.us.

###

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.user

