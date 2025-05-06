Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Trinity Christian Academy as Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award Winner for Voter Registration

May 5, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced Trinity Christian Academy has won the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award for registering 100 percent of its eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Trinity Christian Academy’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Trinity Christian Academy, and the Madison County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-two Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“It is incredibly exciting to honor Trinity Christian Academy as an Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award winner,” said Madison County Administrator of Elections Lori Lott. “By participating in this program, these students have embraced their roles as our future leaders; we are hopeful they have inspired their peers to become civically engaged citizens.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

