Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Wayne County High School as Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award Winner for Voter Registration 

May 5, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that Wayne County High School has won the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. This award recognizes the school for registering at least 85 percent of its eligible students to vote.

“Achieving at least 85 percent voter registration clearly shows Wayne County High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Wayne County High School, and the Wayne County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-two Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“Wayne County High School’s incredible achievement as part of the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards program should fill all of us with a sense of pride and optimism about Wayne County’s future,” said Wayne County Administrator of Elections Lillie Ruth Brewer. “By becoming civically engaged citizens, these students have hopefully inspired others in our community to follow the examples they have set.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

