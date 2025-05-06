Digital Signature Market Size Growing at 38.7% CAGR Set to Reach USD 53.60 Billion by 2031 | The Insight Partners

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders— digital signature solution and service providers, system integrators, end users, regulatory bodies, and certification authorities —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

US & Canada, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global digital signature market is observing significant growth owing to the establishment of e-signature laws and the increasing adoption of mobile signatures.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the digital signature market comprises a vast array of offering, type, and end user, which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The digital signature market size was valued at US$ 5.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 53.60 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 38.7% from 2025 to 2031. Factors such as rising digital fraud incidences, the flourishing e-commerce sector, and the preference for remote working drive the digital signature market growth. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the establishment of e-signature laws and the increasing adoption of mobile signatures.

Surging Adoption of Mobile Signatures: Mobile signatures are gaining widespread popularity as more individuals rely on their mobile devices for communications and transactions. They offer convenience by allowing users to sign documents on the go without the need for a computer desktop or printing equipment. They also aid in efficiency as digital signatures can be completed quickly, eliminating paper documents. Mobile signatures also provide accessibility, enabling individuals to sign from anywhere at any time without the need for physical meetings or postage. Additionally, they are often more secure than traditional signatures, owing to multifactor authentication and encryption technologies. Mobile signatures that meet criteria such as identity verification and encryption are gaining legal recognition in many parts of the world. As a result, mobile signatures are becoming the preferred choice for businesses and individuals seeking convenience, efficiency, and security.

Regional Overview: The Asia Pacific digital signature market is segmented into South Korea, Australia, India, China, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, the digital signature market is witnessing the fastest growth due to the rapid digitization of businesses, increased mobile device penetration, and government initiatives to promote electronic transactions. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are leading the charge, driven by the rising demand for secure digital identity management and document signing in industries such as IT, finance, and healthcare. The adoption of digital signatures is also supported by the implementation of national electronic signature frameworks, such as India’s Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) program, which promotes digital trust and legal validity. Moreover, according to the article published in July 2024 by Ascertia, digital signatures are rapidly gaining importance across the Asia Pacific, driven by a range of factors, including the region’s increasing reliance on digital solutions for business and government services. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated this shift toward digitalization, with remote work becoming the norm and traditional methods of physical document signing proving increasingly impractical.

Geographical Insights: North America dominated the digital signature market in 2024. Europe is the second-largest contributor to the global digital signature market, followed by Asia Pacific.





Market Segmentation

In terms of offering, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solutions segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on type, the digital signature market is segmented into simple digital signature, basic digital signature, advanced electronic signature (AES), and qualified electronic signature (QES). The advanced electronic signature (AES) segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end user, the market is divided into BFSI, government, legal, and others. The BFSI segment dominated the market in 2024.









Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the digital signature market include Zoho Corp Pvt Ltd, PandaDoc, Inc., DocuSign Inc., Adobe Inc, GlobalSign, Inc., Signicat, Signaturit Group, Yousign SAS, Autenti. Sp. z o.o., Penneo A/S, Oneflow AB (publ), GetAccept Inc., Skribble AG, and Namirial S.p.A.

Trending Topics: AI and Machine Learning, Blockchain Technology, Cloud-based Signature Solutions, and more.





Global Headlines

"Signicat announced its participation in the WE BUILD (Wallet Ecosystem for Business & Payment Use cases, Identification, Legal person representation, and Data sharing) consortium. The European Commission had selected this initiative for the second round of large-scale pilots to deploy the EU Digital Identity Wallet. By facilitating the verification of business credentials and issuing attestations to any wallet within Europe, Signicat enhances trust and efficiency in digital B2B transactions."

"GlobalSign announced that its supplier status with Crown Commercial Service's G-Cloud had been renewed. The designation allows the company to continue selling its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) software solutions to public sector companies in the United Kingdom participating in the G-Cloud framework. GMO GlobalSign first became an approved G-Cloud framework supplier in November 2022."





Conclusion

A digital signature is a specialized electronic signature that adheres to strict legal regulations, providing the highest level of assurance in verifying the signer's identity and securely associating it with the signed document. It uses Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) standards to ensure robust security, making it a trusted technology for authenticating digital transactions. Digital signatures are widely used in applications such as financial transactions, software distribution, and contract management, where document authenticity is critical, preventing forgery or tampering. The integration with cloud-based security solutions is emerging as a key trend in the market.





