Command Alkon’s Material Supply with Ticket Accounting Named an Asphalt Contractor 2025 Top 30 Editor's Choice Award Winner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asphalt Contractor, the nationally recognized magazine serving asphalt contractors and producers, has named Command Alkon’s Material Supply with Ticket Accounting a Top 30 Editor's Choice award winner.

Asphalt Contractor's Top 30 Editor's Choice award represents the asphalt industry's best products gaining interest from end-users and asphalt professionals alike. The awarded products, exhibiting innovation and utility, were chosen based on submitted nominations and audience engagement during a 12-month period on ForConstructionPros.com, and narrowed down by the editorial team and advisory board.

Command Alkon’s Material Supply with Ticket Accounting is a comprehensive solution designed to streamline and digitize the processes involved in bulk material supply operations—particularly for aggregates, asphalt, cement, and other heavy building materials. It helps suppliers manage orders, deliveries, and ticketing in a more efficient and transparent way.

Key Features of Material Supply with Ticket Accounting:

1. Digital Ticketing & Load Tracking

The system eliminates paper tickets by digitizing load data from scale systems, reducing manual entry errors and improving traceability. Tickets are instantly accessible across stakeholders, supporting real-time decision-making.

2. Automated Ticket Reconciliation & Accounting

With Ticket Accounting, suppliers and their customers can automatically match delivery tickets to invoices and purchase orders. This reduces disputes, accelerates payment cycles, and provides a clear audit trail.

3. Seamless Integration with Dispatch and Scale Systems

The solution integrates with Command Alkon’s dispatch systems and third-party platforms to ensure smooth data flow between order, loading, delivery, and billing stages.

4. Enhanced Collaboration and Transparency

Material Supply with Ticket Accounting enables a single source of truth for suppliers, haulers, and buyers. Everyone can access consistent ticket information, helping to prevent misunderstandings and delays.

5. Reporting and Analytics

Suppliers can generate reports on delivered quantities, ticket status, payment progress, and more, enabling better business insights and operational control.

"Every year hundreds of new and innovative products are brought to market by the biggest and most reliable companies in the road building industry," said Brandon Noel, Editor, Asphalt Contractor. "This list represents a handful of the most standout tools and equipment to recently impact the jobsite, as well as some legacy products that deserve to be recognized for their long-term contributions to the industry."

Asphalt Contractor magazine covers the latest cutting-edge information of the entire life cycle of asphalt pavements - from production to paving to preservation -in every issue. This industry-leading magazine is also known for reporting on the latest trends and critical issues facing the industry and offers how-to articles designed to improve the reader's bottom line and competitiveness. Additional information on award recipients can be found in the May issue of Asphalt Contractor, and at ForConstructionPros.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON.

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.