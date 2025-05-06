What Should I Look for in a School Curriculum? Andrew Piper of Options School Shares Insights on Building a Strong Educational Foundation in HelloNation Magazine

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choosing the right school is one of the most impactful decisions a family can make, extending well beyond state rankings or proximity to home. Andrew Piper of Options School in Noblesville, Indiana, offers guidance on how parents can determine whether a school’s curriculum truly supports their educational values and long-term goals.

A curriculum serves as a blueprint for how students are prepared both intellectually and personally. Piper explains that evaluating what is taught is only part of the process; how content is delivered and connected to a student’s broader development is equally essential. Core subjects such as reading, math, and science should be supplemented by enrichment in areas like the arts, physical education, and technology. Instruction that promotes critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration often marks a school’s commitment to meaningful learning.

Piper also notes that a school’s values, reflected in daily routines and institutional culture, are crucial to student success. Emphasizing character development, community engagement, and inclusivity helps foster environments where students can grow socially and emotionally. This balanced approach is increasingly prioritized in schools across Hamilton County. Families are encouraged to assess how these values are woven into everyday learning and whether they align with their own expectations and beliefs.

Visiting schools, speaking with educators, and reviewing each institution’s mission can help parents make informed decisions that support both academic achievement and personal growth. Piper shares these recommendations in HelloNation Magazine in the article, What should I look for in a school curriculum, How do I know if a school aligns with my values .

