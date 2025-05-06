Survey Finds Over Half of Respondents Take Supplements to Manage Occasional Stress

New Life Extension GABA formula promotes a healthy stress response in as little as 30 minutes

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do life events like medical appointments, public speaking, job interviews, and upcoming travel have in common? They can all make us feel uneasy. In fact, a recent Life Extension customer survey* found that 90% of respondents experience occasional stress, and 54% prepare for an anticipated stressful event by taking supplements. Because keeping an even keel is an essential part of quality of life, Life Extension has expanded its stress management line to include GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid), a new supplement for occasional stress, as well as mood and sleep support.† The formula delivers 100 mg of clinically studied GABA derived from fermented Lactobacillus hilgardii K-3 to help support a healthy stress response in as little as 30 minutes.

*March 9, 2025, survey of 2,619 Life Extension customers.

According to Life Extension’s Director of Education, Michael A. Smith, MD, GABA is a naturally occurring amino acid in the body and the primary inhibitory neurotransmitter. “GABA plays a vital role in regulating ‘start’ and ‘stop’ signaling in the brain,” he explained. And indeed, multiple studies backed up the effectiveness of GABA for stress management. In one placebo-controlled clinical study, healthy individuals who were uneasy about heights took the exact dosage in Life Extension’s GABA formula before crossing a suspension bridge. Compared to the placebo group, they maintained lower salivary IgA markers for stress within a normal range. In another study, the GABA group reported feeling less taxed after completing stressful tasks (such as arithmetic tests) than placebo. And in a third study, participants in the GABA group reported falling asleep faster than participants in the placebo group.

Kristin Moskal, MS, a discovery research scientist at Life Extension, said the new GABA supplement will help customers navigate stressful moments in life that can interfere with their well-being. “We endeavored to develop a formula to help get stress support when they need it most,” she said. “We chose this ingredient because of its clinical data to help relieve the effects of occasional stress quickly and promote mood balance and healthy sleep.†”

In addition to GABA, Dr. Smith recommends adjusting lifestyle habits like prioritizing balanced, nutrient-rich meals, uninterrupted sleep and regular exercise to help manage stress. “You can complement your efforts with a high-quality supplement with clinically studied ingredients that can help support a healthy stress response,” he added.

Life Extension’s stress management supplement lineup includes Optimized Ashwagandha to help relieve the effects of everyday stress, Theanine XR™ Stress Relief, which contains an amino acid that promotes brainwave patterns associated with wakeful relaxation, and Enhanced Stress Relief, a dual-action formula for stress relief and mood, memory and attention support.

