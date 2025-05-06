Vote for Vetrepreneur and Veteran of the Year Awards

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Voting to crown the Vetrepreneur and Veteran of the Year at the state-level is now open. All Veterans and patriotic Americans are encouraged to vote at now through Memorial Day.

Recognition shows fellow Veterans a pathway for success

Many Veterans often shy away from bringing attention to their individual contributions. This “team first, self last” mentality is instilled in military service. But it is important to recognize Veterans’ individual successes in the private sector because it inspires other Veterans to realize their full potential, too.

As Veterans, our history of service defines us, but our continuation of service unites us.

Telling the stories of successful Veterans in the civilian world shows a pathway for other Veterans to follow. It’s mentorship. It’s paying it forward. It matters.

A record number of nominations were received this year and the ballots are full of great candidates awaiting your vote.

Primary voting is open now through Memorial Day and will determine state-level winners. The final round of voting, which runs from Flag Day on June 14 through the 4th of July will determine national winners. National winners will be announced in the fall.

VOY criteria

There are about 2.5 million Veterans who own businesses in the United States. Since 2006, the Vetrepreneur of the Year program has recognized them. Previous winners include SportClips founder and Air Force Veteran Gordon Logan, NASCAR driver and Navy Veteran Jesse Iwuji, and Titania Solutions Group founder and Army Veteran Jodi Johnson.

In its 20th year, the Vetrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes Vetrepreneurs of strong character who currently own and operate stable, successful businesses. Criteria for recognition includes business longevity, growth, size or those with significant impact in or support of the communities they serve.

The Veteran of the Year program recognizes Veterans of strong character who have made a positive impact either while in uniform or after service. Criteria in uniform includes exemplary combat or non-combat military service. Criteria after service includes community involvement, professional success, overcoming challenges or other noteworthy contributions to society.

Vote today

Nominations were accepted during February, March and April from qualified candidates.