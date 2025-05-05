Live Whole Health #271: Who do you appreciate?

The basketball game is over and your team was slaughtered. As you and your teammates wearily leave the gym, you hear the cheer from the stands: “2-4-6-8 Who do we appreciate? Tigers! Tigers! Tigers!” Well, even when you lose, it’s nice to be appreciated by your classmates and community!

Who cheers for you now? Your family, friends, co-workers? Who do you cheer for? Support and appreciation are even more important as we age. According to the CDC, 1 in 4 American adults report not having social and emotional support. Social isolation and loneliness can increase a person’s risk for:

Heart disease and stroke.

Type 2 diabetes.

Depression and anxiety.

Suicidality and self-harm.

Dementia.

Earlier death.

It can be hard to create strong relationships, but it’s critical to our health and well-being. Here are some ideas:

Volunteer. Volunteering is a great way to meet people and help others at the same time. Research shows that volunteering boosts your own happiness and self-esteem.

Connect. Find online and community-based groups to connect with people who share your interests. Join a religious or spiritual community. Consider fostering or adopting a pet; bonding with a pet may increase your trust in others and inspire you to be closer to humans, too. You can even start your own Veterans Social group with the support of VA and participate in Whole Health activities at your local VA facility.

Engage. Help organize community events by joining a steering committee or board. Attend important community events like civic celebrations or fundraisers.

Play. Take a class or join a hobby or interest group.

Learn more about the importance of social connectedness to your Whole Health.

Take five minutes today to enjoy this guided meditation on appreciation, which will help you to discover the gifts all around you.