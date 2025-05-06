Rocket Doctor Named Clinical Innovator of the Year at NEXUS 2025

Recognition highlights Rocket Doctor’s leadership in advancing physician-led virtual care models across North America

Rocket Doctor named Clinical Innovator of the Year at the Innovators Challenge during NEXUS 2025 in New Orleans.



Award recognizes Rocket Doctor’s physician-led virtual care model, designed to empower doctors and expand access to care.



Platform enables independent physicians to launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid practices with built-in support and AI tools.



Selected as winner following a live pitch session judged by top healthcare leaders and digital health experts.



This recognition comes during a week of high-profile pitches, including presentations at Harvard University, AARP’s AgeTech Founder’s Day, and UC Berkeley’s Health Engine Accelerator Demo Day.





New Orleans, LA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Rocket Doctor Inc., has been awarded Clinical Innovator of the Year at the NEXUS 2025 Innovators Challenge, held this week in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Innovators Challenge, a highly anticipated pitch competition featuring the latest breakthroughs in virtual and digital healthcare, showcased companies redefining care delivery. Rocket Doctor emerged as the winner in the Clinical Innovator category following a live pitch session judged by a panel of industry experts and healthcare leaders.

“This award is a powerful recognition of our mission to empower physicians and expand access to high-quality care,” said Dr. William Cherniak, CEO and Founder of Rocket Doctor. “By giving doctors the tools to run their own online and in-person practices, we’re building a more responsive, sustainable, and patient-centered future for healthcare.”

Rocket Doctor’s innovative platform allows independent physicians to launch and manage their own practices with built-in administrative support, AI-powered triage tools, and access to virtual care infrastructure. The platform supports a wide range of care, from urgent visits to complex consults, enabling physicians to meet patients where they are, on their own schedule, and without the need for traditional brick-and-mortar clinics.

“Rocket Doctor is exactly the kind of innovation we want to see more of in healthcare - physician-led, patient-focused, and technology-powered,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Treatment.com AI Inc. “This recognition validates our shared vision of making healthcare more accessible and adaptable, without losing the human connection that defines excellent care.”

The win comes during a busy week for Dr. William Cherniak, who is also speaking at several high-profile innovation events across North America. This includes Harvard University and AARP’s AgeTech Accelerator Founders’ Day, highlighting how Rocket Doctor is expanding access to care for Medicare, Medicaid, and aging populations. He’ll also take the stage at Berkeley’s Health Engine Demo Day, alongside other leaders driving the next generation of healthtech. These appearances underscore Rocket Doctor’s growing presence on the global stage and its role in shaping the future of physician-led, technology-enabled care.

With a growing physician network across Canada and the United States, Rocket Doctor is continuing to scale its platform and expand access to underserved communities. The Clinical Innovator award marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to modernize healthcare delivery through scalable, physician-first solutions.

About Rocket Doctor Inc.

Rocket Doctor is a technology-driven digital health platform and marketplace that is breaking down obstacles that limit access to quality, comprehensive and cost-effective healthcare. Our proprietary software equips doctors with the tools to run successful practices in virtual and hybridized in-person/virtual models of care, enabling them to provide tailored care to patients in remote communities, particularly those in rural and Northern communities across Canada and on Medicaid in the United States. Leveraging large language models, AI/ML and wireless medical devices, Rocket Doctor is bridging the healthcare divide, connecting patients to equitable and accessible virtual healthcare services regardless of age, location, or financial status. This includes patients with potentially stigmatizing conditions such as substance use, mental health and otherwise.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor’s platform and services, visit www.rocketdoctor.ca (Canada) or www.rocketdoctor.io (U.S.), or contact media@rocketdoctor.io .

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine — the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment.com AI’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment’s products and services, go to: www.treatment.com or email: info@treatment.com

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

Email: ehamza@treatment.com

Media inquiries: media@treatment.com

Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Treatment.com AI’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the implementation of its shareholder communications initiative and the timing thereof. Although Treatment.com believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Treatment.com undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.