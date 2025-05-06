Radix to Showcase AI Driven Innovations at Big 10 and Friends Utility Conference

Insightful and Powerful, Data-driven Strategies that achieve Operational Excellence and Cost Savings for Sustainable Facilities Management

HOUSTON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix, a technology services company delivering innovative solutions to asset-intensive educational institutions and industries, will attend the Big 10 and Friends Utilities Conference at the University of Cincinnati from May 18 to May 21, 2025.

For the past two years, Radix has actively engaged at the Big 10 and Friends Utilities Conference that has participation of over 150 campus operations leaders from colleges and universities across North America. This year the Radix team will share insights designed to elevate innovation and action towards better asset and energy management of facilities, with tangible steps to reducing wastage while optimising energy.

Thiago Bacic, Vice President of Infrastructure and Services North America at Radix, commented: “Radix has partnered with a spectrum of small and large universities and colleges to enable robust asset performance management practice that reduce waste and drive cost savings. We look forward to sharing these partner success stories that optimise facilities and energy management that’s both sustainable and at scale.”

Radix will share insights into process improvement and optimization to boost sustainability, and enhance energy management that’s scalable while reducing cost, a key theme for Radix this year at Big Ten and Friends. “In essence, Radix can help elevate operational excellence at scale through data-driven solutions that drive measurable improvements in ways that were previously unattainable,” Thiago added.

Boosting operational excellence for asset-intensive educational institutions’ facilities and energy management will be expanded on by Thiago during his presentation of “A Data-Driven Approach to Cost Effective Combined Cooling, Heating & Power Operations.”

The discussion with various Universities will also include:

Key Strategies for Successful Energy Implementation. Leveraging Existing Data to Enhance Facilities Performance. Steps to developing a Path to Optimized Asset Performance Management.



The Radix team welcomes friends and partners to Booth 24 to collaborate and learn more about Education Sector Solutions - Radix: Enhancing Learning with AI and Software

About Radix

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions globally. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries. It has more than 1,800+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit www.radixeng.com.

For more information:

Citalouise Geiggar, Ph.D.

citalouise.geiggar@radixeng.com

Radix

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c360a62-925d-4242-9213-fd3381e8c028

