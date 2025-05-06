Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,427 in the last 365 days.

The Hidden Benefits of Owning an Electric Vehicle

IRVINE, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric vehicles (EVs) provide significant environmental and health advantages compared to gas and diesel-powered cars. They reduce emissions, improve air quality, and offer luxury features, like quieter operation and lower costs.

EV interiors are consistently preferred. For example, those in Kia’s EV9, EV6 and Niro EV, are clean and minimalist. Gone are the overly complicated dashboards and excessive door designs. These serene interiors aim to create a calming sanctuary for drivers and passengers, free from distractions.

The Hidden Benefits of Owning an Electric Vehicle
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

Many drivers are concerned that charging EVs takes longer than refueling gas vehicles. While charging may require more time than a quick fill-up, it’s not time wasted. Drivers can use this time to organize their day, listen to a podcast, read, or chat with friends.

EVs also provide the luxury of time. After a long day, most drivers want to get home. With an EV, drivers can charge at home, eliminating extra stops and waiting for a pump during rush hour.

Learn more at Kia.com

Kia Corporation was founded in May 1944 and is Korea’s oldest manufacturer of motor vehicles. Kia is part of the global Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group, the world’s fifth largest vehicle manufacturer.


Brian Devenny: 
M|1-201-696-1875 
E|Brian.Devenny@zenogroup.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Hidden Benefits of Owning an Electric Vehicle

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more