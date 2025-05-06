LOBO Issues 2025 Financial Guidance with 41.5% Projected Revenue Growth, Anticipating Up to $30 Million in Revenue and Record $3 Million in Net Income

WUXI, China, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: LOBO) ("LOBO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of electric two-wheelers, electric tricycles, and off-highway electric carts, today released its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, along with strategic plans to accelerate international expansion.

LOBO anticipates full-year 2025 revenue between $28 million and $30 million USD, representing a projected 41.5% increase over estimated 2024 results of $21.2 million. This growth is supported by strong sales of electric bikes and tricycles across its key markets.

The Company also expects to deliver a record net income of approximately $3 million USD, reflecting increased operational efficiency and disciplined growth execution.

“We are scaling responsibly while seizing opportunities in high-potential markets,” said Mr. Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO Technologies. “Our mobility solutions are built for both urban and rural communities, and we’re just beginning to unlock our global potential. The company is currently trading at a deeply discounted valuation—just 1x price-to-earnings (P/E) and 0.2x price-to-sales (P/S)—figures that significantly understate the strength of our operational performance and the robustness of our long-term growth prospects.”

Key Growth Drivers for 2025

Rising global demand for affordable electric two- and three-wheeled vehicles





The rapidly growing Latin American market, with a population of 660 million and strong purchasing power, has become a major revenue source following the success in Eastern Europe.





Enhanced production efficiency and improved gross margins through IT infrastructure upgrades, enabling better cost control and higher operational efficiency.

Continued investment in product innovation and intelligent mobility systems. For example, at the 2025 China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), the company’s newly launched high-speed electric motorcycle, capable of reaching 160 km/h, received strong market feedback. Additionally, the launch of recreational four-wheelers and smart products has further driven the growth of high-margin product lines.



About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://loboev.io.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

HORIZON IR

Michael Wei

Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.