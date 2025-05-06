Empowering Future Health Professionals: 2025 Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship Now Accepting Applications

The Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship Awards $20,000 to Students Pursuing Health Science Degrees, Honoring Those Dedicated to Caring for Individuals with Physical Disabilities

DENVER, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ferrari Foundation is proud to announce the opening of applications for the 2025 Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship . Founded by Phoenix Energy CEO Adam Ferrari and his immediate family, the $20,000 scholarship supports aspiring healthcare professionals dedicated to providing compassionate and high-quality care for patients with physical disabilities.

This annual scholarship reflects the Ferrari family’s deeply personal connection to the healthcare field and their desire to give back to the next generation of health science leaders. Inspired by the challenges faced by Adam Ferrari’s father, Daniel, who was diagnosed with transverse myelitis and became quadriplegic at the age of 67 in 2016, the Ferrari family established this initiative to honor the individuals and professionals who devote their lives to caring for others.

The scholarship is administered through the Ferrari Foundation, which was launched to raise awareness of transverse myelitis and support future medical professionals. The Ferraris are hopeful that, by sharing their story and advancing their mission, they can expand the scholarship program in the years to come and continue making a meaningful impact on healthcare accessibility and excellence.

Applicants must be first-year students who have been accepted to and will be enrolling full-time at an accredited U.S. college or university beginning in the fall of 2025. Eligible candidates must have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and be pursuing a degree in the health sciences, with a demonstrated interest in caring for individuals with physical disabilities.

As part of the application, students will need to submit their high school GPA (and any college coursework completed), along with an essay of 1,000 to 2,000 words describing their aspirations in healthcare and how they plan to contribute to the field. The application window will open on May 5, 2025, and will close on July 13, 2025.

Last year’s scholarship recipient, Annie O’Brien —a nursing student at Marquette University—was selected for her academic achievements and dedication to healthcare accessibility. In her essay, O’Brien shared a moving story about her close friend living with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which has profoundly shaped her commitment to supporting those affected by debilitating conditions.

“Annie O’Brien’s story is a testament to the transformative power of compassion and dedication,” said Adam Ferrari. “Her journey exemplifies the values this scholarship was created to uplift, and we are honored to support her pursuit of becoming an exceptional healthcare provider.”

The winner of the annual Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship will be announced in August 2025.

More information about the scholarship, including essay guidelines and submission instructions, can be found at www.adamferrarischolarship.com . To learn more about Adam Ferrari and the mission of the Ferrari Foundation, please visit www.theferrarifoundation.org .

Contact Info:

Caroline Scroggins

The Ferrari Foundation

949-526-8611

info@theferrarifoundation.org

https://www.theferrarifoundation.org/

