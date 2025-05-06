Roadzen Partners with One of the World’s Largest Telematics Providers to Launch Connected Vehicle Protection in the UK

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the intersection of insurance and mobility, announced today that its wholly owned UK-based subsidiary, Global Insurance Management Limited (“GIM”), has partnered with one of the world’s largest telematics providers to deliver an integrated, technology-led vehicle protection solution for the UK automotive retail and finance markets.

The new solution combines real-time telematics-enabled asset tracking with Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance. Designed for seamless integration into both auto dealership showrooms and online OEM sales channels, the bundled product offers vehicle owners theft deterrence, real-time monitoring, and financial protection—all through a single, digital-first platform powered by Roadzen’s Global Dealer Network (GDN) platform. With dealership clients already onboarding, Roadzen believes that the partnership is poised to generate seven-figure revenues annually.

The strategic three-year partnership leverages GIM’s digital insurance distribution with the telematics partner’s best-in-class connected vehicle security technology, already deployed by more than 30 global vehicle manufacturers—including each of the top 10 OEMs—as well as major fleet operators across industries. It directly addresses a growing challenge in the UK, where rising vehicle theft is driving insurance premiums higher. The UK motor insurance market exceeds £17 billion annually, offering a substantial opportunity for innovative, tech-led solutions. The initial rollout will focus on the UK, with phased expansion into European markets planned.

This launch also marks the resumption of GIM’s growth in the UK following a period of regulatory transition. Roadzen expects continued expansion across its insurance programs in the region through 2025.

“This partnership represents Roadzen’s broader vision: embedding intelligence and insurance into the mobility experience,” said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen. “By integrating advanced telematics with embedded protection, we’re helping carmakers and dealerships deliver smarter, tech-enabled solutions to consumers while tapping into a significant new market opportunity.”

Mr. Malhotra commented on the recent stock volatility:

“Although external factors have impacted our stock, I want to reiterate that our business fundamentals haven’t changed and remain strong. Our pipeline is stronger than ever, and we are actively onboarding new clients globally. We are on track with our business plan, including our path to breakeven, and after a challenging 2024, we are positioned to deliver strong growth this year.”



About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 320 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

About Global Insurance Management Limited

Global Insurance Management is a leading UK-based insurance services provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of Roadzen Inc. The company specializes in delivering technology-led solutions across motor insurance distribution, administration, claims management, and customer support. Serving a wide network of financial institutions, motor retailers, and insurers, Global integrates innovation with regulatory compliance to support value-driven insurance programs and protection products throughout the automotive industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, anticipated benefits and revenues from the partnership described in this press release, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on July 1, 2024. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

